Lions assistant coach backs Conor Murray to be a 'major player' in Springbok tests

Conor Murray is set for his third Lions tour this summer. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins believes Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray will be a leading figure for the tourists on their mission to defeat the world champion Springboks next month.

The Limerick native is poised for his third tour having started all three Tests in New Zealand in 2017.

Murray came under pressure for his Ireland place after a disappointing 2019 but he's recaptured his form and Jenkins, who was a key man on the last successful tour of South Africa in 1997, reckons he's ready to play a big role this time around.

"He's a world-class rugby player as far as I'm concerned," he said of Murray.

"He's been doing a bit of goal-kicking with us as well, that's something that's come on in his game in recent years. He's kicked a few, sadly, for Ireland against Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup and in 2018.

"He's a massive threat whenever Wales play Ireland, we know how good he is. We've got to keep a close eye on him.

"He's excellent in the squad, he was excellent on the last two Lions tours and he's looking good already on this one.

"I see him as a major player for the Lions. He has been and I'm sure he will be on this tour.

"He's a fantastic player."

Murray is one of eight Irish players training with the Lions in Jersey ahead of their game against Japan in Edinburgh tomorrow week.

Racing 92's Finn Russell and the players who play for Saracens and the four English Premiership semi-finalists have yet to link up with the squad and Jenkins believes those who have already put in a week's training on the Channel Island will be ahead of the curve when the squad goes on tour.

"They probably do have a slight advantage," he said.



"Getting a good week's prep' into them without a game on Saturday, they have got to do stuff they don't normally do in this down-week.

"It's tough, it's demanding of them in the way we train and how tough the sessions are.

"But it's an opportunity to put their best foot forward, for the coaches to see them for the first time before the other guys get here next week and the week after."

Although they've had limited time together, Jenkins is expecting the players to perform from the off against a Japan side that hasn't played a full international since the 2019 World Cup.

"It's not easy, there's no doubting that, we've got to come together in an autumn series or Six Nations and you pretty much get that one down-week and then into the game," he said.

"I know it's slightly different now with four nations involved, but these boys are the best of the best.

"They absorb stuff so quickly, they've got a good group together and get on very well. They worked very hard in training on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday morning, a bit of down-time together yesterday.

"A lot of the guys know each other from previous tours, from club or provincial rugby or playing against each other for their respective countries.

"So, I don't see that being an issue next Saturday, I've no doubt the boys will be ready when the time comes."