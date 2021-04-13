Leinster's Robin McBryde named in Warren Gatland's Welsh-heavy Lions coaching ticket

THERE is a heavy Welsh flavour to Warren Gatland's Lions coaching team for this summer's tour and Leinster's forwards coach Robin McBryde will be the sole Irish-based representative on the ticket that will be charged with guiding the tourists to a series win over South Africa.

After Ireland coach Andy Farrell, Munster coach Graham Rowntree and Leicester Tigers supremo Steve Borthwick ruled themselves out on the eve of the announcement, Gatland was forced to re-jig his plans.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was always expected to be named as part of the set-up and he'll take charge of the team's attack, while his highly-regarded Welsh assistant coach Steve Tandy will replace Farrell as defence coach.

Townsend and kicking coach Neil Jenkins were key players on the Lions' 1997 series win over the Springboks.

Kicking coach Jenkins is the only member of the 2013 and 2017 set-ups to return to the ticket, while McBryde - who was Gatland's scrum coach at Wales - is another new addition.

Once named Wales' strongest man, the former prop was part of Graham Henry's squad that toured Australia in 2001 but his tour was curtailed due to injury.

Despite the late changes, Gatland was upbeat in his assessment of the team in a Lions' statement. He and his assistants will talk to the media this morning.

“A Lions Tour is a unique challenge, so it’s important to have some continuity in the coaching group," he said.

"Neil understands the exceptional demands that only a Lions Tour can present, and we will benefit from his knowledge and experience.

“But it’s also important to have new voices and a fresh perspective. Gregor is doing an excellent job in charge of Scotland and is an outstanding coach. He also understands the challenges of touring South Africa as a player and what it takes to win there, so I am extremely happy he will be part of the set-up.

“Steve has made Scotland’s defence one of the most organised in world rugby – something we saw throughout the recent Six Nations. He’s clearly an intelligent coach and someone I am very much looking forward to working with.

“Obviously Robin is someone who I know very well from our time together in Wales. He is an impressive and experienced coach who continues to have success with Leinster. I think he’ll be well suited to the Lions environment and I am sure he will do an excellent job with the forwards.

“As the Tour approaches we may look to bring in some extra resource, but this will be the core group for the time being.

“Touring South Africa is always a huge challenge and clearly when the squad assembles in June to begin our preparations everything is going to look and feel a bit different to previous tours. But having spoken to the coaches individually over the past few days we’re absolutely determined to make it an enjoyable, memorable and ultimately successful experience for everyone involved.”

McBryde said Leinster will be his full focus until the end of the season.

“I am very much looking forward to linking up with Warren and being part of his coaching group again,” he said.

“We’ve seen some excellent rugby in the Six Nations recently with some stand out performances by players from the four Home Nations – especially some of the forwards. That’s really positive for the Lions.

“South African rugby is known for its physicality, so we’ll be under no illusions of what to expect when we arrive. The challenge for us will be to come together quickly and be physical and uncompromising in the way we play.”

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity ahead, but my focus will remain with Leinster until the end of the season and I’m incredibly grateful to them for allowing me to tour.”

