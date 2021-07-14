Late changes to Lions XV as Owen Farrell and Liam Williams replace Dan Biggar and Josh Adams 

There are two late changes to the Lions team named for tonight’s unofficial ‘fourth test’ match against South Africa ‘A’

Owen Farrell replaces Dan Biggar at fly-half after Biggar picked up a minor ankle sprain in training yesterday.

Elsewhere, Anthony Watson has been moved out to the left wing to replace Josh Adams, who will be watching his partner give birth to their child via Zoom, while Liam Williams has been brought in to start at full back.

"Dan’s got a minor ankle sprain which is not worth risking, so Owen comes in at 10," said Lions Head Coach, Warren Gatland.

"We’ve always said family comes first, so naturally Josh drops out as planned to be with his partner. We wish them both our very best wishes for an easy delivery."

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

Wednesday 14 July 2021

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 7pm (BST)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales) #846

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland) #837

11. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

9. Conor Murray – captain (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales) #854

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #848

19. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales) #852

20. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

21. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849

22. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822