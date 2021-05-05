| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lack of an Irish voice in final selection meetings will have stars sweating

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Comment

Selection race: Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw, right, during Leinster training at UCD. But will both be training together this summer as part of the Lions tour to South Africa? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Selection race: Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw, right, during Leinster training at UCD. But will both be training together this summer as part of the Lions tour to South Africa? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Selection race: Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw, right, during Leinster training at UCD. But will both be training together this summer as part of the Lions tour to South Africa? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Selection race: Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw, right, during Leinster training at UCD. But will both be training together this summer as part of the Lions tour to South Africa? Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Who will speak for the Irish when Warren Gatland and his coaches go into conclave over the next 24 hours to make their final selection?

The Leinster players will hope that their scrum coach Robin McBryde will have their back, while those who went on the 2017 tour will have some credit in the bank. Otherwise, they’re simply hoping to have caught the eye.

Most Watched

Privacy