Lack of an Irish voice in final selection meetings will have stars sweating

Who will speak for the Irish when Warren Gatland and his coaches go into conclave over the next 24 hours to make their final selection?

The Leinster players will hope that their scrum coach Robin McBryde will have their back, while those who went on the 2017 tour will have some credit in the bank. Otherwise, they’re simply hoping to have caught the eye.

Countless pundits and fans have taken a stab at identifying the expected 36-man squad, but only Gatland, McBryde, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend and his Welsh assistant Steve Tandy and Wales’ kicking coach Neil Jenkins will be in the room.

No doubt Gatland will put in a call to Andy Farrell who has opted out to take charge of Ireland in their summer series, but that will be the extent of any Irish influence.

The experienced Kiwi asked his assistants to submit their squads before they met for the first time. Around 20 players were in all four selections, but for the remaining 16 spots there were 37 names in the hat.

In the past fortnight, contenders were notified that they’re on the longlist and were given a chance to rule themselves out of contention as England’s Ben Youngs did.

Judging by most predicted squads, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray, Tadhg Beirne and Robbie Henshaw are the Irish certs to go and as many as 14 of their colleagues are in the hunt.

Of those, a number are in battles with one another, while others are facing competition from rival nations. Who is feeling the heat?

Johnny Sexton

After Ireland’s victory over England in March, Sexton looked a shoo-in, but issues with concussion mean there are concerns over his durability for what will be a bruising tour.

With Owen Farrell certain to travel and Dan Biggar in a rich vein of form, many think it’s a straight shoot-out between Sexton and Finn Russell, although George Ford impressed against Ulster on Friday.

Sexton has played in the No 10 shirt in five of the last six Lions Tests, knows the game-plan and is a recognised leader. In contrast with the other three players, he fits the profile of what Gatland is looking for and he’s a better goal-kicker. He turns 36 during the tour, but Gatland may just have enough faith in him to take him.

Garry Ringrose

The centre makes most pundits’ squads, but he endured a difficult Six Nations and then suffered an ill-timed ankle injury. The outstanding Irish player of 2020, he looks every inch a Lion when he is at his best and he offers an intelligent, game-breaking option at No 13.

Much will depend on how Gatland sees Farrell lining out and if he goes for the England captain as his inside centre, it puts pressure on the rest of the options with Manu Tuilagi, Robbie Henshaw, Henry Slade and 2017 player of the series Jon Davies all vying for the same spot. Ringrose had a chance to make his case in La Rochelle but things didn’t go his way. His quality should ensure he makes it, but he’s by no means a cert.

CJ Stander

Named on the bench in the second and third Tests four years ago, there hasn’t been much buzz around Stander who would surely love to retire playing for the Lions against his native country.

Although there are more nuanced back-row players out there, few would give the team more work-rate than the Munster man who would relish a return to South African soil for one last go. He covers No 6 and No 8, offers a breakdown threat and relentless physicality. With doubts over Billy Vunipola’s form, he has a shot, but it appears a long one.



James Ryan and Iain Henderson

Ryan has looked off-colour since his return. Henderson is an incumbent who was close to the Test team four years ago; he offers experience and had an excellent Six Nations.

With Alun Wyn Jones set to captain the squad, Maro Itoje a cert to go and Beirne likely to be the third second-row with a capacity to cover No 6, the first-choice Ireland pairing are battling with Jonny Hill and Jonny Gray for that final couple of spots.

Considering the opposition and their strength in the engine room, Gatland is likely to take a strong contingent of second-rows, but neither man is safe.