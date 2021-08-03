Kyle Sinckler free to face South Africa after citing for biting is dismissed

Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to take part in the British and Irish Lions’ series decider against South Africa after his citing for biting was dismissed.

Sinckler appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link for a bite on Franco Mostert that was alleged to have taken place in the second half of Saturday’s 27-9 defeat by the Springboks.

The England prop denied the offence and the committee decided that “on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play”.