Kyle Sinckler facing lengthy ban after he was cited for biting in Lions’ second Test defeat by South Africa 

Kyle Sinckler could be facing a lengthy ban after he was cited for biting in the British and Irish Lions’ second Test defeat by South Africa on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a ruck in the 64th minute of the 27-9 loss at Cape Town Stadium.

England prop Sinckler, who has a chequered disciplinary record, will be hit with a minimum 12-week ban if the citing is upheld by Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing.

British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting Willie Le Roux in Saturday’s 27-9 defeat by South Africa.

Hogg’s head made contact with the left arm of Le Roux when tempers flared in the second half of a fractious second Test at Cape Town Stadium.

Footage and stills of the incident have been circulated on social media, but the Scotland captain rejects claims that he bit his opposite number.

“Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game,” Hogg said in a statement released by the Lions.