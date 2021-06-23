Justin Tipuric looks on during the British and Irish Lions training session held at Stade Santander International in Saint Peter, Jersey on Tuesday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Warren Gatland has been forced into a back-row reshuffle after Hamish Watson was ruled out of the Lions' opening game against Japan on Saturday.

Wales openside Justin Tipuric has been brought in to the starting XV at openside flanker for the Murrayfield clash after the Edinburgh No 7 suffered a concussion in training.

Watson will now follow the return to play protocols ahead of the squad's departure for South Africa on Sunday.

After the clash with the Brave Blossoms, the Lions have a seven day turnaround before their first game on tour against the Gauteng Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday week and Watson will hope to have recovered in time to play.

Gatland named his team on Tuesday, with six of his Irish contingent starting the game and Tadhg Furlong on the bench.

THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN – The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup

Saturday June 26, Murrayfield (kick-off 3.0pm)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

5. Alun Wyn Jones – Captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales) – Back row #786

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, England) #819

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816