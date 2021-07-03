British & Irish Lions' Gareth Davies scores his side's sixth try of the game during the Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup match at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa

In the long and storied history of the Lions there have been games against provincial sides that live long in the memory. This facile win over a shocking Gauteng Lions at an empty Ellis Park won’t be one of them.

The tourists easily beat the spread, avoided injury and got their time in South Africa off to a winning start.

They could ask for little more.

Privately, Warren Gatland might hope that the other three professional franchises offer more to test his players than the worst of the Rainbow Cup had to offer today.

Rarely, if ever, will his players have had it so easy in attack. The local Lions looked like they’d never defended a lineout move before and the tourists made hay.

Rassie Erasmus won’t be releasing many Springboks for these games and the Blue Bulls’ Rainbow Cup final hammering at the hands of Benetton suggests the best of Britain and Ireland will have it pretty easy before the main event.

So, what was Gatland to make of it? His tight five can be satisfied with a dominant display, Hamish Watson was excellent, his Welsh wingers picked up five tries – four of them for Josh Adams – and Finn Russell had an enjoyable day in the armchair.

Still, there were periods where their discipline was poor; Owen Farrell struggled to adjust to playing outside the Scottish Nos 9 and 10 and the two tries they conceded were pretty awful.

Still, it’s a winning start and they’ll move on to Wednesday where they can expect a stiffer test.

In the opening 10 minutes it looked like the locals were the team who had never played together, who were unused to the altitude 1,753m above sea level.

The tourists looked slick as they constructed the two tries in seven minutes.

Russell varied his game well, while Farrell lurked out the back and waited for his moment to strike.

He did so off the shoulder of his Saracens team-mate Jamie George, breaking free to release Chris Harris and the Scot’s chip bounced up perfectly for the youngest Lion, Louis Rees-Zammit to score with one of his first touches.

Farrell converted and he was adding the extras once again a few minutes later as Watson powered over from close range after a strong attacking set from the forwards.

Seven minutes in, Gatland could only smile behind his face mask but the remaining 33 minutes were less impressive from his team.

Farrell got his wires crossed a couple of times, throwing scrum-half Ali Price a death-stare after one midfield mix-up.

They survived a long set of pressure from hosts in their own ’22, but their discipline was poor during that period and a better team would make more of the pressure.

Like their opening game in Murrayfield against Japan, the Lions struggled to win back possession once they’d lost it and their instinct was to cough up cheap penalties in defence. They were lucky not to receive a yellow card.

Still, they survived with Watson impressive in a defensive stand that will ultimately please coach Steve Tandy.

The Lions’ third try came from one of their poorest errors. Jonny Hill’s awful pass led to a scrum which handed the visitors a free-kick Price took it quickly and Russell executed a Johnny Sexton-style loop play to find space and force a penalty.

They went to the corner. George’s deliberate overthrow found Farrell who was afforded the freedom of Johannesburg to find Price to race over and score.

The locals hit back instantly, No 8 Francke Horn brushed off a poor Farrell tackle to race up the left wing and found Burger Odendaal. The England centre made up for his error with a covering tackle, but the ball was moved wide to the impressive Vincent Tshituka who powered through Watson and Harris to score.

Jordan Hendrikse converted a fine score, but the hosts ended the half on the back foot. Wyn Jones thought he’d scored with a quarter-back sneak, but his try was chalked off for a Courtney Lawes neck-roll. The English blindside was lucky it wasn’t a yellow card.

That brought the first-half to a close and the visiting Lions once again exploded out of the dressing-room with a try within a minute of the restart. Again, the South Africans’ defence off lineout was awful and Gatland’s side made the most of it as Watson peeled off Itoje’s take, found Price and his inside ball sent Josh Adams over.

Again, the hosts responded with No 8 Horn to the fore. He brushed off Price and Russell to make a big bust and found flying winger Sibhale Maxwane on his shoulder to score.

20-year-old out-half Hendrikse added the extras, but that didn’t check the men in red’s momentum and another strong piece of attack off lineout led to Russell’s excellent cross-kick for Adams’ second.

The Lions changed things up for their sixth try with a well-worked try off scrum, Gareth Davies found Hogg and he fed Elliot Daly who spotted the replacement scrum-half on his inside shoulder to score.

Josh Adams secured his hat-trick off Hill’s shoulder as the hosts tired, before running in his fourth untouched off a strong Lions’ maul.

Farrell made it eight conversions for eight, bringing the rout to a close.

Scorers: Gauteng Lions - S Maxwane, V Tshituke try each, J Hendrikse 2 cons. Lions - J Adams 4 tries, H Watson, L Rees-Zammit, A Price, G Davies try each, O Farrell 8 cons;

Gauteng Lions: EW VViljoen; J Ulengo, M Rass, B Odendaal (F Zeilinga 59), S Maxwane; J Hendrikse (D Kriel 67), D Smit (M van den Berg 39-ht, 57)); N McBeth (S Sithole 57), PJ Botha (J Visagie 57), R Dreyer (C Sadie 57); R Schoeman, R Nothnagel (E Tschituke 72); S Sangweni (R Straeuli 66), V Tshituka, F Horn (capt).

Lions: S Hogg (c); L Rees-Zammit, C Harris (B Aki 70), O Farrell, J Adams; F Russell (E Daly 61), A Price (G Davies 60); W Jones (M Vunipola 57), J George (L Cowan-Dickie 70), K Sinckler (Z Fagerson 57); M Itoje (I Henderson 70), J Hill; C Lawes, T Faletau (S Simmonds 58), H Watson.