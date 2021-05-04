Jones’ English outcasts set for inclusion on Lions long-list

England outcasts Marcus Smith, Danny Care, Ben Spencer and Sam Simmonds are set to be included on Warren Gatland’s long-list for Lions selection.

The Lions coaches will meet for the final time tomorrow to debate selection for the 36-man touring party to South Africa and they will discuss several players who have either been overlooked by England coach Eddie Jones.

Fly-half Marcus Smith (22) has been in sensational form for Harlequins but remains uncapped despite having previously been called up to England squads.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 34-year-old Care, Smith’s half-back partner at Harlequins, has been the Premiership’s form No 9. He has not featured for England since winning the last of his 84 caps against Japan in November 2018.

With England scrum-half Ben Youngs withdrawing from the tour for family reasons, Care now stands a strong chance of being included as a Lions bolter. Spencer, another scrum-half out of favour at England level, features which is a reflection of the lack of depth available to Gatland in a key position.

Alongside Care, Exeter No 8 Simmonds seems firmly in contention for a touring place. While Wales and Bath’s Taulupe Faletau is nailed on as the frontline No 8, the selection behind him is wide open. Gatland has attended a number of Exeter games in recent weeks.

Flanker Sam Underhill and wing Jack Nowell also received an email from the Lions’ management confirming their availability despite missing the Six Nations through injury.

While 57 names were thrown up in the Lions’ first selection meeting, it is understood that other players have also come into the reckoning with the management needing options as injury cover. Gatland announces his squad on Thursday.

