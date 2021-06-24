Japan’s Himeno is keen to take another scalp

Japan's Kazuki Himeno in action during the 2019 World Cup against Russia at the Tokyo Stadium in Chofu. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Considering he played in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final in Auckland last Saturday, you’d forgive Japanese back-row Kazuki Himeno for wanting a bit of respite at the end of a long campaign.

Instead, he packed his bags, parked his disappointment at the Highlanders’ defeat to the Blues at Eden Park and boarded two long-haul flights to Scotland where he’s hoping to line out for the Brave Blossoms for the first time since their World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa in October 2019.

That tournament was seen as a watershed moment for Japanese rugby, but the impact of the pandemic has meant that Himeno and Co have not been able to build on their defeats of Ireland and Scotland and the wave of support that engulfed them at their own tournament.

Saturday’s first meeting with the British and Irish Lions at Murrayfield is a real opportunity to reignite that fire and, although he admitted that the journey had left him feeling rather tired, the influential Himeno wants another big scalp.

“We have to prepare ourselves to win against the Lions,” he said. “Even with a short time to get ready. I had a good preparation in Super Rugby and I’m excited for the game on Saturday.

“We all have the intention to win this game and we have that belief.

“We have lots of the same players as 2019 so the spirit has been carried on to this current team.

“Our culture has a good mix of the traditional culture with things that the new players have brought in. If we can have a good balance to those things, we will be in a good place.”

Japan name their team today.