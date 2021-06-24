| 16.3°C Dublin

Japan name strong team for first-ever clash with Lions

Japan's flanker Michael Leitch (c) smiles at his teammates after they lost the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo Expand

Close

Japan's flanker Michael Leitch (c) smiles at his teammates after they lost the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo

Japan's flanker Michael Leitch (c) smiles at his teammates after they lost the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo

Japan's flanker Michael Leitch (c) smiles at his teammates after they lost the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Japan and South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo

Japan have named their team to take on the Lions at Murrayfield this Saturday.

Brave Blossoms head coach Jamie Joseph has selected a strong team, captained by Michael Leitch.

Leitch is one of ten players named in the starting line-up who also started in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

Saturday's game will be Japan's first match since that game due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match against a Lions side which will contain seven Irish players, kicks off at 3.0pm on Saturday and will be televised live on Channel 4.

Japan team (v British & Irish Lions): Ryohei Yamanaka; Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Kaito Shigeno; Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Ji-won Koo, Wimpie van der Walt, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Lappies Labuschagne, Amanaki Mafi.

Replacements: Kosuke Horikoshi, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Jack Cornelsen, Kazuki Himeno, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda.

Rugby Newsletter

As the Lions fallout continues and the provinces remain in the Rainbow Cup hunt, get the latest insights from our rugby correspondent Rúaidhrí O'Connor with our free weekly newsletter, 'The Collision'.

This field is required

Read More

Related Content

Privacy