Jacques Nienaber names first squad as Springboks head coach and confirms Lions tour will go ahead

South African coach Jacques Nienaber has reiterated his belief that the Lions tour is not in jeopardy despite the escalating Covid crisis in the host country which seems certain to prompt further changes to the playing schedule.

After naming his side to face Georgia this Friday, following the government’s exemption to allow the first of two-warm up matches to take place before the three-test series, the former Munster assistant coach stressed that the tour will go ahead.

Although he referred only specifically to the squad’s internal Covid protocols, and not the disarray affecting the rest of his country, Nienaber expressed confidence that the safety procedures his squad are operating within will prevent deeper disruption to an already amended series, which will take place without host or visiting spectators.

Three of his players contracted Covid last weekend but they had done so before entering the squad’s cocooned bubble. Still, it did prompt the Boks to re-fashion a test side they had originally selected on the Saturday.

“Definitely,” he responded when asked about the tour’s viability amidst growing concerns at home and abroad.

“Because of the environment they have established for both teams. I’m not an expert in Covid or virology. We’re trying to mitigate the risk of infection as much as possible as we adhere to these protocols.

“From our side, there is not a player who doesn’t want to participate, it’s such a special tour once in every 12 years and you’re lucky to participate once. So we’re trying to stay virus-free.

“You can’t completely take away all risk. But the precautions the people have taken to keep us safe are magical and we are obliging to that. I can’t see the tour being in jeopardy,. We are operating as much as normal in our environment. So no I can’t see the tour being in jeopardy.

“I must complement all the stakeholders, we are in a very close-knit environment, they look after our safety so we are fortunate. I must be honest, I was purely focused on my first test match and the rugby side.

“We moved to alert level four if I’m not mistaken. But on the rugby side our safety is being looked after and we make sure we adhere to that to ensure the squad is safe and the integrity of the tournament is safe.”

Nienaber was appointed head coach after his ex-Munster boss oversaw the Boks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph but Friday’s Pretoria date marks their first test match in exactly 20 months since that defeat of England.

Aphelele Fassi and Rosko Specman their Test debuts on the wings while Leicester’s back-row bruiser Jasper Wiese will earn his first cap from the bench.

Fassi plays for the Sharks while Specman, now with the Cheetahs, is a former Olympic Sevens bronze medallist and Nienaber highlighted his infectious energy off the field as well as on it in a Zoom call with reporters today.

“They bring an x-factor and their own spark to the game,” he says. “We have followed Jasper Kriese closely and he really knocked the door down in terms of performances and we’re excited to see what he can do.

However, Nienaber has admitted that the opportunities for experimentation will be limited and the new pairing are surrounded by a host of familiar faces and, even though he has disbanded the Sharks’ front-row, he has picked a strong pack for the 12th ranked team in world rugby.

“We would love to give everyone a chance in the next three games to make an informed decisions. But we will go with a lot of guys we have coached for a ling time and have a good understanding of what we are trying to achieve. So that plays a big role," he said.

“Aphelele Fassi and Rosko Specman get a chance in these games to see how they fit into our structures and the way we do things. So it’s a balance, getting our rhythm as quickly as possible but also giving new guys a bit of a chance to come into selection.”

Siya Kolisi captains in a back row featuring World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith.

Toulon’s Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert pair up at lock with Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane and Ox Nché in the front-row.

Montpellier pair Cobus Reinach and Handré Pollard are in the half-backs, with both speaking of how the French side’s Challenge Cup win has fuelled their competitiveness heading into this summer series.

The experience of Frans Steyn, Jesse Kriel and Willie le Roux will aid the new boys on the wing according to Nienaber, who has Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe,and Wiese on the bench.

Scrum-half Herschel Jantjies is on the bench after re-testing cleared him of Covid-19 this week, but Sbu Nkosi and Vincent Koch miss out after positive results. Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi were deemed close contacts and thus ruled out.

“Since my announcement in early January 2020, you almost felt this moment was never going to happen,” said Nienaber. “We’re super excited and so are the squad.”

Backs

15. Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)

14. Rosko Specman (Cheetahs/Free State Cheetahs)

13. Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

12. Francois Steyn (Cheetahs/Free State Cheetahs)

11. Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

10. Handre Pollard (Montpellier)

9. Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Forwards

Ox Nché (Sharks)

Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers/Western Province)

Trevor Nyakane (Bulls/Blue Bulls)

Eben Etzebeth (RC Toulon)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks, captain)

Pieter-Steph Du Toit (Stormers/Western Province)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Jubilo)

Replacements

16. Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

17. Steven Kitshoff (Stormers/Western Province)

18. Francois Malherbe (Stormers/Western Province)

19. Marvin Orie (Stormers/Western Province)

20. Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

21. Herschel Jantjies (Stormers/Western Province)

22. Elton Jantjies (Lions/Golden Lions)

23. Damian Willemse (Stormers/Western Province)