Jack Conan poised for surprise No 8 role but Conor Murray set to miss out on starting spot for first Lions Test

Conor Murray and Alun-Wyn Jones go through their paces in Cape Town yesterday

Ireland No 8 Jack Conan looks set to start for the Lions in Saturday’s first Test against South Africa with Conor Murray expected to miss out as Warren Gatland makes a number of surprise selections.

Conan will be rewarded for his excellent form on tour by being named ahead of Taulupe Faletau.

Although the Welsh man is struggling for form, Warren Gatland was expected to show faith in Faletau, one of his long-term servants. That good news on the Irish front will be offset by reports that Murray is set to be overlooked in favour of Ali Price.

The Munster scrum-half was named tour captain when the now fit-again Alun-Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder before the squad departed for South Africa, however Gatland is expected to drop the Limerick native to the bench.

Having been ruled out of the tour on June 26, Jones only returned to the squad last week and played 26 minutes off the bench against the Stomers last weekend.

Read More

Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw look certain to start, but like Murray, Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson will have to make do with a spot amongst the replacements.

Bundee Aki looks set to miss out entirely with Elliot Daly in line to start in midfield alongside Henshaw.

The Lions have brought their team announcement forward by a day, just as the Springboks did. Gatland will confirm his selection at 10am this morning.

The Boks are boosted by the return from Covid-19 of influential captain Siya Kolisi and winger Makazole Mapimpi for Saturday’s first Test against the Lions, who will welcome confirmation that the entire series will be played in Cape Town at sea level, due to concerns surrounding the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the Gauteng region.

South Africa – W le Roux; C Kolbe, L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard, F de Klerk; O Nché, B Mbonambi, T Nyakane; E Etzebeth, F Mostert; S Kolisi (c), P-S du Toit, K Smith. Reps: M Marx, S Kitshoff, F Malherbe, L de Jager, R Elstadt, J Jantjies, E Jantjies, D Willemse.

Lions (probable) – S Hogg; A Watson, E Daly, R Henshaw, D van der Merwe; D Biggar, A Price; W Jones, L Cowan-Dickie, T Furlong; A-W Jones (c), M Itoje; C Lawes, T Curry, J Conan. Reps: K Owens, R Sutherland, K Sinckler, T Beirne, H Watson, I Henderson, C Murray, O Farrell.