‘It's like reading a book of somebody else’s life’ – How a regret led John Robbie on a path to redemption

John Robbie played for Ireland, the Lions and the Springboks. His decision to play on Ireland’s controversial tour of South Africa in 1981 changed his life.

John Robbie has led an interesting life, most of it in South Africa Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

THE Lions are in South Africa and John Robbie’s phone has been unusually busy.

“It’s amazing how the the media have to start becoming palaeontologists,” he says with a glint in his eye down the line from his home in Johannesburg as he begins to recount a tale that doesn’t diminish with the retelling.

“Because they dug up this old fossil in South Africa and keep talking to him!”

