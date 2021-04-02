British and Irish Lions chairman Jason Leonard admits that their proposed tour to South Africa this summer is so fluid that it may be subject to change at any time.

However, he insisted that there is still no imposed deadline as they await confirmation of whether the itinerary will require substantial revision.

A July 3rd date against the Stormers in Cape Town is currently the launch date for a tour that will include three test matches at the home of the World Cup champions..

Although South Africa have expressed hope that some of their fans may be allowed to attend games, there are still a raft of other issues to be dealt with before Warren Gatland’s men take to the skies in these uncertain times.

Read More

“They're coming along well,” former England and Lions prop Leonard said today on a conference call with reporters.

“It's such a fluid piece of work at this moment of time. It's liable to change at the drop of a sixpence really.

"It's moving forward, which is the best position at this moment in time. Just even a little while ago, we were more spinning plates than anything else.

“We're much happier to be in this position working forward to a tour in South Africa.

“It's always been our position that we want to tour. We're a touring team and that was always our opinion until someone told us otherwise.

“And no has told us otherwise, so we're touring South Africa. South Africa have already said they can host the tour and what to host us. The fans and the players and people in South Africa have been looking forward to this for 12 years. We're looking forward to the South African Rugby Union to make this tour happen.”

Leonard confirmed there has not yet been any alteration to the itinerary although was unable to attest to whether there might have to be changes.

“That’s not confirmed at this moment in time. It's along the lines of options, really. Making sure we're closing stuff out, or maybe putting something in place.

“At this moment in time it's so fluid that it could change if there's a COVID breakout. It's a very flexible piece of work at this moment in time. We're hoping pretty soon to get it nailed down.

“There’s no deadline for that, it’s not set in stone because we need that flexibility. Everyone is working on this project. It's got to be sooner rather than later because we've got announcements of our own to make.”

South Africa are also keeping a close eye on developments as they have already speculated upon the financial impact of not having supporters at matches, an issue which may have a knock-on effect in terms of the itinerary.

Read More

Online Editors