‘It would be wrong to think that vaccination is some sort of universal panacea’ – Lions chief defends tour decision

LIONS Managing Director Ben Calveley has defended the decision to include unvaccinated people in their bio-secure bubble in South Africa.

On Wednesday, the executive in charge of the tour revealed that a small minority of the party have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pressed on that revelation at a press conference today, he declined to say how many members of the touring party have not been fully vaccinated, whether anyone had travelled with just one dose or to elaborate on the reasons why people had taken the decision to decline the pre-departure offer of vaccination.

The tourists are staying in the Gauteng region which has been described as the epicentre of the third wave of the pandemic and suffered a scare on Wednesday when they reported two cases of Covid-19. One of those appears now to be a false positive.

"Well, I think everyone has a right to make their own decision on whether or not they want to be vaccinated. We have a number of strategies in place to mitigate the risk in any environment,” Calveley said.

"I think it's wrong for anyone to think that vaccination is some sort of universal panacea. I'm afraid it's not. So we have an approach which is multi-layered where, as well as having a majority of the party being vaccinated, we are also exhibiting all of the right behaviours that I've spoken about before.

"We're getting tested three times a week if not more, we're socially distancing, we're well ventilated, we're observing hand hygiene, we're wearing masks, we're not integrating with the public, and we're travelling very infrequently.

"So we think we've got a very, very robust set of protocols in place that will keep us as safe as they possibly can.

"I don't think we're going to get into a conversation about who isn't vaccinated. I will just make the point again that the very high majority of the party are double-jabbed.

“We haven’t ever specified who has and hasn’t received double jabs and I don’t think we’d really want to get into a conversation about that. All we said was the vast majority of the tour party have been double jabbed.”

The Lions will play the Sharks for the second time in four days on Saturday after the Durban-based side stepped in to replace the Bulls who are dealing with their own Covid-19 outbreak.

While one member of management and his four close contacts, two players and two staff, continue to isolate, the player who returned a “single-gene or low-level positive” on Wednesday tested negative today. If he tests positive on Friday, then he and his close contacts will be available for selection.

On Wednesday, Warren Gatland was forced to make eight changes to his match-day 23 as a result of the positive cases, with Finn Russell the only back available to sit on the bench.

Meanwhile, the Springboks remain in isolation after their outbreak forced them to cancel their match against Georgia this Friday. It remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to field a South Africa ‘A’ side against the Lions next Wednesday.

Calveley rejected the idea that the tour could be switched to the United Kingdom to allow fans attend the matches.

“We are here in South Africa, we made a decision back in March that we would make the tour work here and we are determined to make it work and there are absolutely no plans to deviate from that strategy,” he said.

“It's certainly not as simple as just hopping on a flight and playing the series out on British soil.

“We're very much here taking things one step at a time, dealing with the challenges as they arise, making decisions one day at a time.

“The focus today has been the rearranged Sharks fixture for the weekend. We then get on a plane on Sunday, we travel down to Cape Town where we have more fixtures. And there are no plans for us to do anything different to that.”

Calveley outlined the lengths the Lions are having to go to to ensure the squad remains Covid-free, revealing that hotel staff are sleeping on site to limit the risk of infection.

“We are protected as much as we can be because there is no one coming in and out of our facility,” he said.

“We have the players, the management team, the hotel staff - everyone here lives in the bubble, no one comes and goes. The hotel staff don’t go home in the evenings. They live on site. And there are very few hotel staff.

“Our bubble is about as secure as it can be. What you don’t want to do is bring risk into the camp by having more time spent travelling round the country. The more time you travel, the more opportunity there is for Covid to be introduced into the camp from someone from outside.”

Calveley said the decision to play the Sharks was motivated by rugby, rather than the need to fulfil broadcast agreements.

‘From a rugby point of view,” he said.

“We were scheduled to play a fixture on Saturday, albeit against the Bulls not the Sharks. We came into this country to play rugby matches, right, not to sit in bio-secure bubbles.

“We want to play the matches so that we can prepare the side to be ready to take on the Springboks in a Test series. That was very much the driver behind the decision to go ahead on Saturday.’

“All the feedback we get through the South African media in particular is that the country is desperate for this tour to be completed here. We know that sport, in difficult times, can provide a much-needed distraction from the challenges people face and we hope we are providing something positive for people to enjoy.”

Ultimately, the threat of Covid-19 hangs over the tour and Calveley’s assurances of a successful endeavour could only go so far.

"So, we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure this tour will go ahead,” he said. "We are determined to make it successful.

“I’m confident that as long as we all exhibit the right behaviour within our respective camps, which we are, we give it the absolute best possible chance of going right the way through to the end of that third Test."