‘It isn't a one-way battle’ – Anthony Watson says Lions’ gameplan not about nullifying Cheslin Kolbe threat

Lions winger Anthony Watson is adamant that his side will not be devising a particular game-plan to nullify the significant threat posed by South Africa's flying winger Cheslin Kolbe.

Kolbe has already demonstrated his devastating ability on this tour during last week's South Africa 'A' win over the Lions.

The Toulouse star has been named on the right wing for Saturday's first Test, with the Springboks able to go with the same back-line that started their 2019 World Cup final win over England.

Watson is vying for a place on the Lions wing and depending on how selection goes when Warren Gatland announces the team on Thursday morning, the Englishman could find himself coming up against Kolbe, but he is not daunted by that prospect.

“I don’t look at it like that,” said Watson, who started all three Tests on the previous Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017.

“Whoever is up against him this week will just have to make sure they do their homework, do all the extras in training to make sure they are ready for the things he possesses.

“Everyone is aware of his skillset and how much he can influence a game. It is important for the wing and the 13, whoever is playing against him this week, to make sure they are ready for that by testing themselves as much as they can in training to be prepared for the weekend.

“You can flip it on its head and try and look at where you can expose him on a one-to-one basis as well. It is not just all about him going forward. He has also got to defend whoever is against him. It isn't a one-way battle.”

Although the Boks are seriously lacking in game-time since the World Cup, the familiarity in their side, particularly within the back-line means that they pose a major threat to Watson and co.

“They have more subtlety in their backs,” he maintained.

“They've got some individual players who have very rounded skill sets. Guys like Willie le Roux, Cheslin (Kolbe), (Damian) de Allende, (Handre) Pollard.

“They can be physical but they've also got good footwork and good skill sets. It's about being prepared. If you do your due diligence in terms of your homework, you know what they like to do in certain positions and you know what to expect in certain areas of the field. That puts you in good stead come Saturday.”

The Lions back-three can expect plenty of aerial bombardment in Cape Town this weekend, as the Boks will undoubtedly look to pile the pressure on through their strong kicking game.

For Watson, that means being clued into the threat that they pose.

“There are so many components to it that I don't think are recognised widely,” he added.

“First and foremost, the quality of the kick. That's important for whichever team is kicking the ball.

“Secondly, if you're chasing it's trying to compete in the air wherever possible. Decision making on whether to go up and compete or to try and catch the ball, tap it back or try and wait for them to land and counter ruck.

“There are quite a few decisions to be made when it comes to kick chase. If the kick is too long, making sure you're not disconnected from whoever is inside you. And then on the flip side, it's making sure you try to negate their kick chase by making sure you're aware of where their chaser is, whether he's going to compete in the air and try to protect whoever is catching the ball.

“It is tricky. You’ve just got to be aware of where that opposition chaser is and you can’t change your line. So for me, I just try and work back as hard as I can with the person inside me and straight back to the catcher.

“That’s what I feel is the best way of dealing with it because, you know, any change of line, they’re going to be hot on it and it’s just a silly penalty to give away.”

“And there's obviously the skill-set of being able to catch the ball and having the confidence to get up in the air and trust that you're ready for that because you know it's coming.

“I wouldn’t say (gelling has been) completely easy but the guys here in terms of the back three group and the centres are very close and we tell each other what we need, what we like etc etc and that helps.

“And it works with the centres as well, I think particularly having guys like Robbie Henshaw in the middle who’s played at 12, 13, played a bit at full-back, the same with Elliot (Daly). Bundee’s (Aki) played 12 and 13, Chris Harris has played 12 and 13.

“A lot of guys along the whole backline have interchanged positions and that’s very helpful in terms of understanding what specific positions need in specific situations because they’re able to help out a lot more and are more understanding of situations where positions are isolated or pressurised.

“So I don’t think it’s been too difficult, everyone’s on the same page and everyone is very understanding.”