'It is a great choice' - Conor Murray's Springbok rival backs Lions captaincy call

Conor Murray is a "great choice" as captain according to Springboks scrum-half Cobus Reinach, as the world champions prepare to play their first test match since defeating England in Japan in 2019.

"He’s a classy player all-round, everything a nine needs, he kicks well and attacks dangerously," said Reinach. "He has been there for quite a long time so it is a great choice to make him captain, he can guide forwards and give advice to the backs so a great pick for me."

Reinach’s half-back partner, Handré Pollard, who has struggled with injury but finished the season on a high by winning the Challenge Cup with Montpellier, is itching to get back into the fray alongside his colleague for club and country.

"It’s massively special," he says ahead of Friday’s test against Georgia in Pretoria. "Just being back with this special group of people is so exciting. I’ve been working hard after injury at Montpellier.

"It’s a hard one knowing we are also preparing for a test series. We have to stay focused on Friday, a physical challenge but everything we do is in preparation for the Lions.

"I’m just excited it can happen, it’s a once in a life time opportunity. We were so inspired by 2009 and many of us became professionals because of that. I watched the Western Province play the torists back then. There are no words for it."

Pollard’s side face a more familiar battle with Georgia’s intense forwards compared to the Lions’ run-out against a Japan side who have also been idle since the World Cup, as well as being a side who resemble few of the characteristics presented by the Boks.

"Japan was interesting, they like to hold the ball in hand. The Lions came with pretty much what we expect in certain areas, unexpected in others. They will get better and better and you can already see they have so many stars. I thought they played really well."

Dan Biggar is in line to be his direct opponent and Pollard was intrigued to witness his display.

"He played very well, he’s a quality player and you expect that. He’s a good kicking game and good in the air. They have three quality tens and it will come down to combination and I’m sure they will keep us guessing until the first match."

"It will bring us to a level where we want to be and grow more as a team," added Reinach. "We haven’t been together for a long time but the coaches have made sure we are on the same page, Test match rugby is test match rugby and it is tough and doesn’t matter who you play.

"Everyone is excited to play and give the best for the jersey. Winning world cup is everyone’s dream but it’s not the time to look at that now. I’m still trying to improve as a player. We all are."