Paul McShane has returned to Manchester United in a new role that involves coaching as well as playing for their U-23 side as an overage player.

McShane (35) left Rochdale at the end of last season and had spoken about moving into the next stage of his career and furthering his coaching ambitions.

That desire has led to a move back to his first stop in England, an exciting development for the former Ireland international coming 15 years after he departed the Old Trafford club for West Brom.

A statement from Manchester United said the 'experienced defender and A-licence coach will combine his talents to provide a different perspective by coaching from within sessions and from an on-pitch perspective in fixtures when deemed appropriate.'

It added: "McShane will also drive daily training standards from within sessions, providing high-level competition for the Academy’s talented forward players and giving various development opportunities to his fellow defenders.

"United’s next generation of Academy graduates will benefit from McShane’s immense knowledge obtained from featuring in over 400 club games and 33 international fixtures.

"The defender, who has recently spent time coaching United’s Under-16s, will work as a coach across the Under-15s to Under-23s teams."

Manchester United's academy head Nick Cox said: “This new role was carefully considered and adds yet another level of support for our players in helping them to play at the highest level possible.

“We believe that Paul is the perfect candidate. He arrives as an extremely highly recommended coach but also clearly still has a lot left to give on the pitch. This unique combination is invaluable for our Under-23s team and will further drive the professional standards of the group.

“As an Academy graduate, who has had an outstanding career, Paul knows the club inside out and can pass on this wealth of knowledge every day to our young players.

“Paul will now form part of a team of dedicated experts once again bringing the best external coaching talent to complement our existing group.”

McShane said: “I am extremely pleased to be rejoining a club that means so much to me. I have been working on my coaching badges for several years and the opportunity to work with young players, whilst also playing in certain games, is the perfect role.

“I have developed a great deal of knowledge over my career and I look forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation of Academy graduates by passing on all of my experience.

“It feels very special to be back to where I began my professional career and I can’t wait to get started in supporting these talented players to reach their immense potential.”

Premier League 2 sides are allowed to field three overage players in games and McShane will step in when needed.

Dubliner Gary Dicker has just taken up a similar role with his former club Brighton after departing Kilmarnock.