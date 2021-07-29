'It didn’t feel as if we had any advantage' - Alun Wyn Jones responds to Rassie Erasmus' referee claims

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Lions in the second test against the Springboks. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Lions captain Alun-Wyn Jones has brushed off the accusation that he received favourable treatment from referee Nic Berry in comparison to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi in Saturday's first Test in Cape Town.

The experienced Welshman today tried to rise above the controversy that has surrounded the series, with South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus upping the ante on the officials with a 62-minute online video to air his grievances about the way the game was officiated and World Rugby's response to the issues he raised.

In the video, the former Munster supremo alleged that World Rugby had been too slow to respond and that their response when it came was inadequate.

He laid out 26 separate examples of what he believes are mistakes by the referee, his assistants and the Television Match Official Marius Jonker who he says came under undue pressure from Lions coach Warren Gatland.

Speaking shortly after he'd arrived back with the squad after this morning's training session, Jones said he had not yet watched the video.

Asked directly if he felt he'd been treated differently to Kolisi, he said that wasn't how he experienced it in the game.

“It’s probably a question for the officials," he said.

"In the heat of the moment, it didn’t really feel as if we had any advantage because a lot of the time I was standing there next to Siya when we were speaking to the refs etc.

"So that’s an outside perception that I probably can’t really comment on.

"To be honest, I'm not long back from training. I've heard a little bit about it but I haven't seen anything.

"As I'm sure you're aware, I've got a bit more to focus on between the white lines and that's been my focus."

World Rugby have yet to respond to Erasmus's video, but it is expected they'll come down hard on the director of rugby.

Jones was asked if the focus on referees and officials was a bad thing for the game.

"I think it highlights the passion and the commitment that people have for the sport, right or wrong with the method, it's not for me to comment on," he said.

"Ultimately, the sport is in a good place and hopefully it can go forward in a good place as well.

"I just think the game has changed and I think it does get difficult for players the way the speed of the game is going, the ball in play and I think sometimes the refs have the hardest job in the game in the middle of all that.

“They obviously have assistants and you have a TMO and I think more than ever decisions are being focused on but it’s always been the way. I think they’ve always been scrutinized, I just think it’s probably in vogue at the moment and obviously it’s been highlighted by some this past week.”

Jones was keen to focus on the rugby and the challenge of leading his side to a series win in South Africa in what is his fourth Lions tour.

"We were probably disappointed with the way we started at scrum time," he said of the first Test.

"I probably felt we were under pressure. That set-piece came through and I already said about a couple of communication errors.

"I think our management improved drastically in the second half.

"We did well to turn the scoreboard around and we just want to make sure that we don’t give ourselves too much of a deficit in that early area of the game.”