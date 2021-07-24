'It actually became quite simple in the end' - Ronan O'Gara gives his verdict on Lions win

Ronan O'Gara has hailed Warren Gatland after the Lions started their test series against the Springboks with an impressive win in Cape Town.

Trailing 12-3 at the break, the Lions battled back with a try from Luke Cowan-Dickie to ultimately claim a 22-17 win. This tour is Gatland's third as head coach, and he has yet to lose a test series, with the Lions now one win away from sealing a memorable triumph.

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the game, Ronan O'Gara highlighted Warren Gatland's comments about South African TMO Marius Jonker in the build-up as a canny move which helped the Lions to victory.

"First of all, I think he's very smart and very experienced in running his week and getting the best out of his players and coaching group," O'Gara said.

"I thought it was a very smart comment to make.

"What happens now with over 200 cameras in the ground is the fact that there are no hard luck stories in regards to decisions. Everything is clearly monitored live, then they have the capacity to go back and look at it.

"When you're in the game, especially coaching and managing players, you've got to try and take the ref out of it as best you can. I thought the Lions showed incredible mental resilience to stay on task and do that because it wasn't looking pretty times."

O'Gara was also impressed with how the Lions regrouped at half time having trailed by nine points.

"They regrouped at halftime with a different plan and executed it," O'Gara said.

"They did the simple things well and they made South Africa give away penalties and squeeze the life out of them.

"It actually became quite simple in the end.

"But do not under-appreciate that the Lions only took the lead after 62 minutes, so it wasn't as comfortable as some people are making out in the aftermath of this game."

South Africa did have opportunities, but they didn't take them. Is that down to mental fatigue?