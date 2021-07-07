'Is this tour viable at this stage?' - Tommy Bowe questions wisdom of Lions' South African trip

Former Ireland and Lions winger Tommy Bowe has questioned the wisdom of proceeding with the 2021 tour after it was hit with another Covid-19 blow today.





The Lions' game against the Sharks tonight is in doubt after a member of the management team tested positive, while two players have been identified as close contacts.

The news comes after Saturday's match against the Bulls was postponed because of an outbreak in the franchise's camp, while the Springboks are in isolation with their fixture against Georgia on Friday cancelled because of outbreaks in both camps.

Bowe is concerned for the well being of the staff.

"I'm very worried," he told Sky Sports. "I have to be honest, with a lot of Covid cases in the South African camp coming up yesterday, there's Covid cases in the Georgian camp who of course South Africa were meant to play in a friendly this weekend.

"And then I thought the Lions had escaped it. I thought the protocols and the quarantine they are in in their hotel, it looked like it was holding firm, but unfortunately, ahead of their match with the Sharks tonight, there is a case with one of the management and close contacts. It just shows how volatile it is in South Africa.

"Going forwards, I don't know, is this tour viable at this stage? There's a number of staff who I would worry about, who are a little bit elderly and if they were to get Covid, that's where the danger is.

"I think from the players' point of view, they're all double vaccinated, so you would hope that they would be able to get over it and make it through the tour, but at this stage it's looking pretty dodgy."