Irish duo Aki and Henshaw key to Lions’ last chance

Centre stage: Warren Gatland is hoping that the familiarity between Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw will play a key role in a victory for the Lions in South Africa this evening. Credit: Sportsfile

Ireland pair Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki take centre stage for the Lions as Warren Gatland’s tourists go in search of history in Cape Town.

After losing the second Test 27-9, the Kiwi coach has rejigged his side and the former Connacht team-mates’ long-standing partnership will be key to turning the tide, according to assistant coach Gregor Townsend.

Henshaw has played at inside centre and now moves to No 13 to accommodate Aki, one of six players to come into the team for the decider. And Townsend says the duo’s understanding could be key in what is likely to be a tight game.

“It obviously featured a lot in our selection discussions in the first and second Test that Bundee, who’d been playing well in the Japan game and the South Africa ‘A’ game, has that connection with Robbie,” Townsend said.

“Robbie hadn’t played that much following his (hamstring) injury on tour. So we looked at what we felt how the game would go, what we wanted to do with our game, and that was the reason for the selections in the first and second Test.

“But now Bundee and Robbie get that chance to play together. You can already tell the communication on and off the field – they’ve got a really good understanding,” said Townsend.

“Bundee’s been waiting for this opportunity. He brings his own strengths but he connects really well with Robbie.

“They’ll enjoy the fact that they get to play for the Lions together.”

Townsend wants the Lions to play with more invention after scoring just one maul try in 160 minutes of Test rugby to date.

“We have got to create more, that’s for sure,” he said.

“If you create opportunities, whether that comes through errors in the defence that can get you linebreaks that lead to tries, that gives you a better chance to win the game.

“But you may create more through pressure, through fatiguing opposition, getting penalties.

“In these tight Test matches, that could be enough to win the game.

“We did that well in the first Test, especially in the second half. We were building into that sort of performance in the first half of the second Test but we didn’t do it for 80 minutes.

“We know that we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can. That will be an area where we focus for sure.”

Meanwhile, South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile Stick rejected the notion that the world champions want to slow the game down after Gatland called for a faster game this week.

“We don’t go into a game intentionally trying to slow things down and if the Lions want to play touch rugby that would be nice for us and they’re more than welcome to do so,” he said.

“We’re not going to decide what they must do and also they’re not going to tell us how to play the game.

“If they (the Lions) want to lift the tempo up, that is their plan; if we want to slow the ball down and make it boring, we’ll do that – as other people are saying we’re playing boring rugby.”

Referring to the niggly nature of the second Test, Stick continued: “If the British and Irish Lions want to play touch rugby, jeez that would be nice for us, so they are more than welcome to do so.

“We’re not going to decide what they must do and also they are not going to tell us how to play the game. We will just play according to our strengths.”