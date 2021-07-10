Ireland's Tadhg Beirne leads charge as Lions take advantage of red card to overcome much-improved Sharks

OFF the pitch, this tour has been full of unwelcome adversity. Last night in Pretoria, the Lions finally encountered some challenges between the white lines.

This was the game the whole event had been crying out for. Four days after they rolled over down the road at Ellis Park, the Sharks put it up to Warren Gatland’s side for 45 minutes until their scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse lost his head and got sent off.

The score was 26-all at that stage and it was no surprise that the tourists blew their hosts away after that.

Still, there was more value for the coaches in that opening 45 minutes than anything else they’ve watched in South Africa to date. No doubt, the Springbok brains trust will have tuned in with interest from isolation.

In the face of an aggressive defence, the Lions made handling errors and the pacy Sharks backs made them pay with some scintillating counter-attack.

Still, it was a decent night for the Irish trio in the pack. Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan got tries and stood tall when the game needed winning, while Tadhg Furlong kept up his normal high standards.

Despite losing Maro Itoje to a stomach bug (Courtney Lawes stepped in), the Lions got off to their customary try-scoring start as Duhan van der Merwe stepped Phendulani Buthelezi and drew Marnus Potgieter to put his Scotland teammate Chris Harris over for a try.

Unlike all of the other games of the tour so far, they didn’t back up their opener as Elliot Daly dropped Dan Biggar’s pass and Werner Kok pounced finding Hendrikse and he put Anthony Volmink over and Lionel Cronje’s conversion made it 7-all after 11 minutes.

After two games of one-way traffic, the tourists looked a little shell-shocked. Gareth Davies, who had a poor game at scrum-half, got himself isolated and Celimpilo Gumede forced a breakdown penalty.

Kronje went to touch and, after a decent maul and a few phases, the out-half deftly chipped in behind Anthony Watson for Thaakir Abrahams to score.

For the first time on South African soil, the Lions were behind. It didn’t last long, a pair of Rory Sutherland knock-ons threatened to spoil good field position, but a strong scrum forced a penalty from the second and Jamie George touched down from the back of a lineout maul.

Like Cronje, Biggar missed his second conversion but once again he and his teammates found themselves underneath their own posts after the Sharks pounced on another poor error.

After an excellent George outside break, Davies looked to push the ball wide but Hendrikse read his opposite number, picked off the pass and raced home from inside his own half.

The tit-for-tat continued, after Cronje converted the Sharks messed up the kick-off and a clever basketball-style pass from Biggar to Liam Williams released van der Merwe and the former Blue Bull scored on his old home ground.

Biggar levelled, but again the hosts brilliantly punished a Lions mistake. Van der Merwe spilled a dipping Biggar pass, Abrahams picked up brilliantly and released Volmink for his second try.

Seven points up, the South Africans just needed to keep their cool until half-time but former Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst couldn’t resist playing Gareth Davies at a ruck. Biggar found touch and the Lions forwards followed up a strong Harris carry with some strong work before Beirne crossed for his first try.

The Lions started the second-half by trying to tighten up, but when they tried to move the ball wide they were once again picked off as Volmink read van der Merwe’s mind.

This time, the Lions had enough bodies back to shut the counter down and, when they turned the ball back over, the game turned as a number of Sharks dragged Williams into touch and Hendrikse came over the top with an elbow-drop to the full-back’s head.

Wayne Barnes took a look and reached for a red card. After 45 minutes, the test had come to an end.

Gatland sent on Conor Murray and within seconds the team were ahead. The hosts dealt with the initial maul, but Furlong punched a hole and Conan dove over for a deserved try.

With an extra man, the Lions could finally breathe. A quick lineout from Murray found Williams, he spotted Daly and the centre swerved his way home.

The Sharks kept going, Reniel Hugo charged down Murray’s box-kick and Kok pounced for a try.

The entertainment kept on going, captain George crossed for his second try after excellent build up play in which Beirne, Conan and Furlong were all prominent.

Watson got over for his side’s seventh try, Beirne got his second and Tom Curry came off the bench to race home from inside his own half.

The Lions had to endure a period of pressure and Murray saw yellow before the end, but they finished on a high as Watson put a tired Sharks defence to the sword.

Scorers - Sharks: A Volmink 2 tries, T Abrahams, W Kok, J Hendrikse try each, L Cronje 3 cons;

Lions: J George T Beirne, A Watson 2 tries each; C Harris, D van der Merwe, J Conan, E Daly, T Curry try each, D Biggar 8 cons

SHARKS – A Volmink; M Potgieter, W Kok, M Koster (R Jonker 66), T Abrahams; L Cronje (B Chamberlain 60), J Hendrikse; N Mchunu, K von Vuuren (D Jooste 60), W Herbst (L Adriaanse 54); LR Roets, R Hugo; D Richardson, C Gumede, P Buthelezi (T Bholi 60).

LIONS – L Williams; A Watson, E Daly, C Harris (B Aki 69), D van der Merwe; D Biggar, G Davies (C Murray 47); R Sutherland (W Jones 56), J George (K Owens 56), T Furlong (K Sinckler 56); C Lawes (A Beard 66), J Hill; T Beirne, H Watson (T Curry 60), J Conan (S Simmonds 56).

Ref: W Barnes (England)