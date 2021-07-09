Ireland trio named in Lions starting team to face the Sharks

TADHG FURLONG, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan have all been included in the Lions team to face the Sharks for the second time in four days tomorrow.

Tour captain Conor Murray has been named on the bench for the game, with England hooker Jamie George the fourth player to captain the tourists in their fourth game of 2021.

Warren Gatland has been able to call on more players than were available for the first game against the Sharks after the positive Covid-19 test reported on Wednesday was confirmed as a false positive.

That means that player and four close contacts have been made available for selection.

Of the players who were withdrawn from the squad on Wednesday, Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Chris Harris, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Beirne and Murray return with Stuart Hogg still not in the squad.

According to the Lions, today's round of PCR testing returned no positive results. A member of staff who tested positive on Wednesday and four close contacts - three staff and one player - are isolating.

Previously, they'd said that the close contacts of the initial case was made up of two players and two members of staff.

Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe will start for the second time in four days, as Robbie Henshaw continues to nurse his hamstring strain.

The three Irish forwards will be hoping to make their mark. Furlong joins Rory Sutherland and skipper George in the front-row, with Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill in the engine room.

Beirne is once again named at blindside flanker, with Hamish Watson at openside and Conan at No 8.

Gatland has opted to go with a six/two split of backs and forwards on his bench.

It’s obviously been a slightly turbulent week, but we remain determined to keep rolling with the punches,” Gatland said.

“In many ways, the challenges we’ve faced this week have strengthened our resolve to do everything we can to overcome the challenges created by covid.

“The feeling in the camp on Wednesday night was just to give it a crack – I was really proud by how everyone reacted, particularly the match day squad who would have never prepared for a game like that before.

“Saturday is another opportunity to see how the boys go and for us as coaches to try out a few more combinations ahead of the Test series.

“I have long been an admirer of Jamie’s leadership skills, so I am delighted to name him skipper.

“We want to pass on thanks to the Sharks boys for fronting up and going again on Saturday. That’s the spirit of rugby, and a great chance for them to have another shot at us.”

CELL C SHARKS v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

Saturday 10 July 2021

Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Kick-off: 5pm (BST)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

12. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales) #850

1. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840

2. Jamie George – captain (Saracens, England) #819

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, England) #845

6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland) #847

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales) #842

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England) #849

21. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

22. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

23. Finn Russell (Racing 92, Scotland) #835