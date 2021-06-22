Ireland stars handed early chance to impress with six players picked to start Lions opener against Japan

Robbie Henshaw will start for the Lions in the centre against Japan on Saturday. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

All seven Irish players involved in the upcoming Lions tour will be involved in the match-day squad to take on Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan will start against the Brave Blossoms, while Tadhg Furlong has been named among the replacements.

Henshaw and Aki are handed an ideal chance to stake an early claim to be the first-choice centre partnership in South Africa, as the Ireland pair rekindle their midfield combo, which began in their Connacht days.

Murray will partner Dan Biggar at half-back, while Welsh pair Liam Williams and Josh Adams make up the back-three alongside powerful Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Henderson will start in the engine room alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, as the Ulster and Ireland lock looks to make a strong early statement, with Maro Itoje having only just linked up with the squad this week.

Beirne will start at blindside flanker and his energy will be key against a rapid Japanese outfit. The Munster man forms a back-row along with his Ireland team-mate Conan and Scotland openside Hamish Watson.

Furlong will be called upon from the bench, as Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson gets the nod to start in the front-row alongside his international colleague Rory Sutherland and Welsh hooker Ken Owens.

The Lions bench is stacked with quality as Furlong, along with Jamie George, Wyn Jones, Courtney Lawes, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell and Anthony Watson provide the back-up.

There was no place in the match-day for 23 for Leinster and Ireland hooker Rónan Kelleher, who has been training with the Lions squad since last week.

Wales and Ireland both have seven players in the 23-man matchday squad, while Scotland have five and England have four.

"We’re anticipating a tough game against Japan – a side that like to play at a high-tempo and shift the ball," said head coach Warren Gatland.

"We saw throughout the World Cup they have attacking threats across the park and a solid defence and set piece.

"I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made during our training camp in Jersey so far, but we’ve a long way to go. You can see that the squad are starting to get to grips with our game strategies, but, as always with a Lions Tour, this takes time to bed in.

"We’re in a good place though and I can tell there’s a lot more to come from this group.

"Everyone in the squad will get a start before the start of the Test Series, so each member of the squad can put their hand up for Test selection.



"We are absolutely delighted to be playing in front of sixteen thousand supporters in Edinburgh. I’m sure the crowd will give the players an enormous lift before we depart for South Africa on Sunday."

Lions team to face Japan

15. Liam Williams

14. Josh Adams

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Dan Biggar

9. Conor Murray

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Ken Owens

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Alun Wyn Jones (C)

5. Iain Henderson

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Hamish Watson

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. Jamie George

17. Wyn Jones

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Courtney Lawes

20. Taulupe Faletau

21. Ali Price

22. Owen Farrell

23. Anthony Watson