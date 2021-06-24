Ireland make it a full house for Lions opener as Tadhg Furlong called in to start against Japan

All seven Irish players will start for the Lions against Japan. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

An injury to Scotland prop Zander Fagerson means Tadhg Furlong will join his six fellow Ireland internationals in the Lions' starting XV against Japan on Saturday.

The Leinster tighthead had been named on the bench, but Warren Gatland has decided to pull Fagerson from his team after suffered a back spasm. The Glasgow Warrior's tour is not thought to be in doubt and the coach said he will play in one of the first two games in South Africa.

Furlong, who is the strong favourite to start in the No 3 shirt for the series, comes in to join Rory Sutherland and Ken Owens in the front-row, with England's Kyle Sinckler coming on to the bench.

This is the second change Gatland has had to make since he named his team on Tuesday, with Justin Tipuric replacing the concussed Hamish Watson.

“It’s a shame for Zander not to be able to run out at Murrayfield as a Lion, but he’s not quite one hundred percent,” Gatland said.

“He’ll get a chance to start in the next two games and stake a claim for a Test spot in South Africa, so it’s not worth the risk.”

THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN – The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup

Saturday 26 June 2021

BT Murrayfield Stadium

Kick-off: 3pm

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833

14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808

5. Alun Wyn Jones – Captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6.Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales) – Back row #786

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Replacements:

16. Jamie George (Saracens, England) #819

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780

23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)#816