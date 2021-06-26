Injury rules James Ryan out of Lions contention after Alun Wyn Jones injury

James Ryan picked up an injury at Ireland training. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

James Ryan missed out on being considered as a replacement for the stricken Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, due to injury.

Independent.ie understands that Ryan picked up a strain in Ireland training this week, and as such, was ruled out of contention to take Jones' place in the squad.

Ryan was overlooked for the initial 37-man squad, but having finished the season strongly with Leinster, he had put himself in the mix to travel to South Africa as a potential late replacement.

The 24-year-old was set to lead Ireland over the coming fortnight in the summer Tests against Japan and the USA.

However, this latest setback is likely to rule the lock out for a short spell.

Wales second-row Adam Beard got the nod ahead of Scotland's Jonny Gray to replace Jones, while Josh Navidi was selected to replace his compatriot Justin Tipuric, who has also been ruled out with a shoulder injury.



Conor Murray will take over as Lions captain, thus becoming the second St Munchin's man after Keith Wood to have the distinctive honour.