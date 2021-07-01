‘I’m in awe of Conor Murray, but making him Lions captain is a hell of a risk’ – former Irish Lion John Robbie

WHEN Ireland were last in South Africa in 2016, Joe Schmidt invited John Robbie to dinner with the squad. The former scrum-half, who played for Ireland, the Lions and the Springboks, jumped at the chance.

In particular, he wanted to meet Conor Murray.

Until Murray came along, Robbie was the last Irish scrum-half to play a Test for the Lions. The older man was happy to pass the baton on to a player he respects hugely and compares to the great Joost van der Westhuizen.

He takes great pride in seeing Warren Gatland hand the leadership reins to a fellow Irish No 9, but he believes the wily Kiwi has taken a major gamble.

“Conor Murray, I’m in awe of the man, I really am,” Robbie told the Irish Independent.

“Scrum-half play is very different now and you have a lot more time to do things, but he combined that intellectual, tactical side with physicality and that’s very impressive.

“He’s a lovely, lovely guy.

“Having said that, I think it’s a hell of a risk to have made him captain.

“Nothing against him at all, but captaincy is a very strange thing. I revelled in being captain, I was a better captain than I was a player, I loved being in charge of the whole team, having a say, taking responsibility. That’s what I was good at.

“It just worries me that Conor doesn’t seem to have captained anybody in the past. I’ll give you a parallel, the South African cricket team has got this amazing young wicket-keeper and batsman called Quinton de Kock, he’s sensational.

“They made him captain of the South Africa team and you could see the pressure of the world was on him, his game suffered. In the end, they had to take the captaincy away from him.

“With Conor Murray, maybe he’ll revel in it, but I think it’s a hell of a risk. If someone hasn’t been there, you don’t quite know what is going to happen.

“If, let’s say, the pressure of captaincy was so great that it affected his game, the single most dangerous thing on a Lions tour is when you have a captain who is not worth his Test place, it can have a devastating effect on team morale.

“I’m thinking of previous tours, (Michael) Campbell Lamerton (the captain who gave up his Test place because he believed he didn’t merit selection in 1966).

“If you get into that situation in such a short tour I think it could be very, very difficult.

“I certainly hope he grows into it, he loves it and revels in it.

“Captaincy is a very strange thing, most of the great captains were captains all along.

“Willie John McBride is an exception, but he was a senior statesman whose aura carried him along. Maybe things have changed, teams talk now about having a leadership group etc.

“But, let’s say they lose the first Test or there’s some sort of controversy with someone breaking Covid-19 protocols; let’s say everything is not hunky dory and something goes wrong, well then it comes down on the captain and the management.

“I think of Ciarán Fitzgerald who captained the Lions in 1983, a magnificent captain of Ireland for whom you’d go into the trenches, but the tour was a disaster. In the end, he looked something of a broken man.”

Read More

The tour is taking place against the back-drop of rising Covid-19 case numbers in a locked-down South Africa and Robbie lives in the Gauteng province, which is the epicentre of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the Rainbow Nation.

Despite the worsening situation, he believes the series should go ahead.

“I feel desperately sorry for the players who will be locked up in hotels, playing in front of no spectators.

“They won’t see this magnificent country,” he said.

“From a rugby perspective it is important that it goes ahead.

“There is a risk to it.

“But in this Covid disaster, and it is a disaster, people need something different and uplifting and I think the Lions tour – even if it goes ahead in empty stadiums – will prove a distraction.

“Hopefully a pleasant one,” concluded Robbie.