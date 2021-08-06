I wish the GAA hadn’t scheduled the All-Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Waterford for 5pm on Saturday evening, forcing fans to make a choice between the hurling and the Lions’ series decider.

In an ideal world, we’d be able to enjoy the drama from Croke Park and Cape Town. Instead, fans have a dilemma and last week’s awful game will have made up many minds.

After the whingeing over referees’ decisions, the 63-minute first half, the scrum re-sets, endless kicks and the stop-start play it’s hard to make a case to turn their heads.

I hope Saturday evening will be different as we get the dream scenario or a series decider, but I can’t see it.

They need to play with more variety, but the Lions have gone so far down this road it’s hard to see them changing course. The fear is that the game-plan we’ve seen for the first and second Tests will come up short against the world champions.

If there is to be a change, it has to come from within the playing squad.

I think of the strong backs I played with, the leaders who would not be content spending their day standing around waiting for the next kick to chase.

These are top-quality players who make good decisions under pressure; top-class internationals. We haven’t seen enough of that, of players grasping hold of the game, somebody coming up with a piece of brilliance.

If you have someone like Brian O’Driscoll, an out-and-out No 13 and such an attack-minded player who was a superb defender, he’d be putting his hand up and saying, ‘Give me the f***ing ball early, I want to go at my opposition, bring in my winger’.

We haven’t seen any strike plays. I thought after the last warm-up game that the Lions were holding something back and would have come up with an attack strategy that would catch South Africa out but we haven’t seen it.

If I was a back in this Lions team, I wouldn’t be enjoying this tour. I can’t imagine an O’Driscoll or a Ronan O’Gara enjoying playing in that team.

They need a subtle, attacking approach. A very good England side made the mistake of throwing the ball around in that first half of the World Cup final. I’m not advocating for a willy-nilly attacking approach.

There’s always a place for good kicking. You must use your kicking game cleverly, but when the opportunity is there, attack; build phases and take them on. There’s one moment from last Saturday that sums up my frustration with this Lions side.

Six minutes in and three points down, Dan Biggar wins a penalty on his own 10-metre line and kicks the ball to the edge of the Springbok ’22.

Courtney Lawes wins the lineout at the front, but his attempt to pop the ball down to Conor Murray is disrupted by Eben Etzebeth and Maro Itoje cleans up well and surges into the midfield with the ball.

The Lions get on the front foot and get into the ’22 thanks to nice forward interplay and carries from Mako Vunipola and Lawes. It’s a prime attacking opportunity.

What happens next? Rather than continue to probe, Murray pulls the ball back to his out-half who launches an up and under. Willie le Roux knocks it on, they win a penalty from the scrum and when Biggar kicks it the score is 3-3.

Good result? The Lions would argue yes, but this was a moment to strike, to spot the space and be brave.

I understand that South Africa are a brilliant defence. I watched their coach Jacques Nienaber work wonders at Munster in turning them into a horrible team to play against.

But you still have to ask them questions; pin their centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am in by forcing them to make tackles, bring up their wings by kicking for territory.

We saw no variety in attack from the Lions last Saturday and I think they’ll take the same approach on Saturday.

It’s a sad indictment of the way the game has gone. It might be enough. If they win, they won’t care one jot what ex-players like me are saying.

As we know from years of European experience, these back-to-back weeks can take on a life of their own.

Paul O’Connell used to always talk about the emotion, it’s a massive part of the game. The team who wants it more usually wins. Can that fire in the belly ignite?

The Boks have so many leaders, world-class coaches. Whatever you think of Rassie Erasmus and last week’s video, what he and Nienaber have done is incredible.

Will they take their foot off the gas this week? Will the Lions win those 50-50 calls, those aerial battles – they’ll be a lot better. Will their scrum creak like it did? Maybe not. Ken Owens is a strong scrummager and his inclusion is a sign of what Warren Gatland is doing to meet fire with fire. You have to have some sort of variety in attack to give yourself a better chance of beating the Boks.

It would help make the games an easier watch too. This is the pinnacle, four nations against the world’s best and last week was boring.

That’s for World Rugby to worry about, the players just want to win.

The Lions need to find some variety to make history. Let’s hope they show some more ambition.