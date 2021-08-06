| 15.7°C Dublin

‘If I was a back playing I wouldn’t be enjoying this Lions tour one bit’

Alan Quinlan

Bundee Aki catches the ball during the Lions captain's run at Cape Town Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images Expand

Bundee Aki catches the ball during the Lions captain's run at Cape Town Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

I wish the GAA hadn’t scheduled the All-Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Waterford for 5pm on Saturday evening, forcing fans to make a choice between the hurling and the Lions’ series decider.

In an ideal world, we’d be able to enjoy the drama from Croke Park and Cape Town. Instead, fans have a dilemma and last week’s awful game will have made up many minds.

After the whingeing over referees’ decisions, the 63-minute first half, the scrum re-sets, endless kicks and the stop-start play it’s hard to make a case to turn their heads.

