| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Iain Henderson: the laid-back kid who went from Llama to Lion

The Ulster and Ireland second row is facing his second tour at the peak of physical fitness

Iain Henderson in action against the Highlanders in 2017 during the Lions tour of New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Iain Henderson in action against the Highlanders in 2017 during the Lions tour of New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

Iain Henderson in action against the Highlanders in 2017 during the Lions tour of New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

Iain Henderson in action against the Highlanders in 2017 during the Lions tour of New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images

David Kelly Twitter Email

Once a Llama, now a Lion. Again. And yet, without fully embodying the quirky traits of the former animal, from whom he derives his seemingly unflattering nickname, Iain Henderson could not possibly take the giant leap into the realm of being a rugby Lion.

Llama!” roared Donncha O’Callaghan when he spotted the Northern skyscraper with an unruly thatch burying a bowl of cornflakes on his first morning of international duty in 2012.

The languid figure who lumbers about the place may harbour the physical attributes of a professional athlete, but it has not always transmitted the mien of one primed to reach the peak of his sport.

Most Watched

Privacy