Iain Henderson: 'The calibre of player that you're training with has all come together as smoothly as any squad I've ever been in'

Ulster and Ireland lock Iain Henderson believes the restrictive nature surrounding the Lions' Covid-19 biosecure bubble will help build cohesion ahead of the upcoming tour to South Africa.

The Lions squad are into their second week of a rigorous training camp in Jersey, where they are being put through their paces in preparation for Saturday's game against Japan at Murrayfield.

Although extra safety precautions are in place compared to the New Zealand tour four years ago, Henderson is adamant that the lack of movement between camps will have the Lions in a better place when they take on the world champions in the coming weeks.

"I definitely think so," Henderson said.

"Chopping in and out of camp four years ago whether it was in the Vale at Wales or over to Carton House.

"Having everyone here, spending a fair bit of time together, getting to know each other, going out for dinner and a few pints together - all of that stuff is vital to making things click on the field and off the field. The quicker you can do that on a Lions tour, the quicker you'll see things click on the pitch.

"This time on the last tour, we were coming together for camps for two, three, four days, splitting and then coming back together. It was quite disjointed in that manner and it didn't really feel like the tour had started.

"Whereas definitely from last Sunday when everyone got the planes in together to Jersey, there was a definite feel that it was the start of the tour. That's where things began.

"In terms of training, I can't remember exactly but I think there were just maybe about 15 when we came together last time who were there from the start. This time we've been up in the mid to high 20s who have been available to train from the start.

"That's already added a huge element of the majority of the squad being here and being able to get on board. It will be tough for the guys just coming in but I have no doubt they'll catch up as quickly as everyone else has jumped on board.

"The calibre of player that you're training and working with, that has all come together as smoothly as any squad I've ever been in."

Having had the experience of four years ago under his belt, Henderson feels much more comfortable in the Lions environment this time around, as he aims to play a key role in the Test series against the Springboks.

Now 29, Henderson has grown as a player since the 2017 tour and having taken over as Ulster captain from Rory Best and also skippered Ireland earlier this year, he is ready to make his presence felt in South Africa.

"Being here for the last tour you know what to expect," the lock maintained.

"You're a little less nervous about getting it all underway. A lot of the staff are the same so you're familiar with those guys, a lot of the players are similar.

"You slip back in and gel with those guys pretty quick but you've an understanding of what it feels like for a new player and will do as best you can to make them feel as welcome and as comfortable as possible. All those things are a mix of feelings that I've had in the first week and I think all those combined are helping us on the pitch."

With fewer midweek games on this summer's tour, Henderson knows he must take every chance that comes his way, starting with Japan this weekend.

"Having less of those will obviously put the team under less stress but also slightly less time on the pitch together, maybe, but I think overall the players are a pretty adaptable bunch and whatever gets thrown at them, they'll be able to deal with it, as we saw in the last tour a lot of players fronted up and came out and played," Henderson added.

"A good few of them played in a Test match after playing a midweek game and performed well in that Test match, so the players are willing to do it and they know that when it comes down to crunch time, they'll put their bodies on the line and let Gats (Warren Gatland) know that.

"I think that all those things will come together to hopefully provide us with better preparation for the game and fingers crossed, a better performance.

"You look at the last World Cup with Ireland and Scotland, they were error strewn performances that probably didn't go the way that the countries had planned, potentially through not paying enough attention to what Japan can bring.

“I'll definitely be going into this game with an open mind making sure that we have all our detail prepped, and having a good idea of the intensity, the accuracy that Japan will bring because if you forget about that you might find yourself in a difficult spot."