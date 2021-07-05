Iain Henderson ‘incredibly excited’ to join ranks of Irish Lions captains

Iain Henderson has said he is “incredibly excited” to captain the Lions as he prepares to follow newly-installed tour captain Conor Murray in becoming the second Irish skipper on this summer’s tour to South Africa.

And Warren Gatland revealed that a tip-off from Irish coach Andy Farrell helped to persuade him to give the lock the role after assuming the responsibility during this year’s Six Nations.

"I'm incredibly excited and looking forward to it,” said Henderson, who is on his second Lions tour. “The lads have been preparing really well for it.

“Off the back of the game at the weekend, we had a really good session this morning and we're looking forward to another one this afternoon.

“We've got our heads together and got a good game plan in place. Excitement is probably my overwhelming feeling."

Gatland said he has little hesitation in ensuring Henderson follows in the footsteps of a host of recent midweek captains, including his former Ulster and Ireland skipper Rory Best, who held the post on two successive tours.

“Experience,” he responded when asked what was Henderson’s key qualification. “Being a previous Lions tourist. Captain of Ulster and captain of Ireland as well.

“He just brings a calm approach to it and he's well aware that there are other experienced players in the side and leaders in the side who are there to support him.

“There are a couple of other players who we could have looked but I just thought that Iain's an obvious choice for us given his experience and stature in the game.

“I spoke to Andy Farrell during the Six Nations and he was full of praise for Iain's leadership and what he was bringing to the Ireland side.

“So that was a natural fit for us and a great honour for him too.”

Henderson follows a proud lineage, stretching back to Fergus Slattery and Donal Lenihan, through to Donncha O’Callaghan, Ronan O’Gara and Best, but O’Gara is alone in maintaining a realistic challenge for a test squad berth.

As O’Gara recalled last weekend, such a proud honour in historic terms can often prove a dubious accolade in the short-term.

"Thanks for that comment!” he smiles.

"The Test team that people talk about so much really hasn't come into a lot of players' thoughts, it hasn't come into my thoughts really. At the minute, there's obviously so much before then for us to consider in terms of players, getting stuff ready, and getting your stuff right.

"That's a fair bit down the line and we're concentrating on what's in front of us.

"All the players, as Gats said, there are so many leaders in the squad. So many of these guys are leaders for their countries and clubs so I feel a fair sense that my job as the captain is that those guys are able to express themselves as best possible.

"That's not ensuring I'm doing all the talking or directing. Most of these guys have a better idea of what they're doing than I do, so I'm happy to let guys do their own thing and bring out their own strengths.

"The quicker we can gel together in terms of the game, the better we'll see the performance. For me personally, I'm just incredibly honoured to be able to do this and incredibly excited to be leading what I think is an incredible bunch of guys.”

Henderson has a direct line to the opposition, even if former Ulster back-row colleague Marcell Coetzee is unlikely to make the cut for the Boks albeit he remains on stand-by.

"There's obviously a fair few lads over here and I've been chatting with a few of them briefly. With the restrictions in place, we haven't been able to get out and about as we would have in other years.

"I've been keeping in close contact with them, just general chit-chat and well-wishing to see if everyone on their side is well.

"I've definitely played with a fair few South Africans before and it gives you a good insight into their mindset going into games."

"Marcell is one of the guys I have been in touch with. After swapping jerseys with him in 2012, him and myself have come a long way.

"It's one example of the friendships you make and how you end up bumping into each other in club games or international games or, in this case, Lions games. Those things are exciting and add a fair bit of flavour to the tour."