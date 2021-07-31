Referee Ben O'Keefe (right) speaks with South Africa's Siya Kolisi (left) and British & Irish Lions' Alun Wyn Jones during the second Test match Photo credit: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has warned the Lions that his side are going to come even harder at them in next week's third Test decider.

The Lions were left licking their wounds after the Springboks humbled them to level the series going into the final week.

Kolisi was at the forefront of the Boks' 27-9 win, as they bounced back in emphatic fashion following last weekend's defeat.

“It's game on,” Kolisi said.

“We are going to go again. Nothing is different. We are just going to try and do what we did today even harder.”

After an extraordinary week in which South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus dominated the headlines with his bizarre outburst, the Boks had the last laugh.

Kolisi was also embroiled in the controversy after claiming he felt disrespected by last week's referee Nic Berry, who was a touch judge in Cape Town this evening.

Unsurprisingly, Kolisi felt he got on better with today's ref Ben O'Keefe, who took a very lenient approach to some of the Boks' alleged foul play.

The Boks' skipper name-checked the Kiwi as well as Mathieu Raynal, tonight's touch judge, who will be the man in the middle next week, but Kolisi opted not to mention Berry.

“That is nothing personal, you know? I didn't want to elaborate on it because I want to talk to the person about it,” Kolisi said.

“Today was better. I went to Ben before, it was great working with him. He came to me afterwards and said 'Thank you.' Mathieu (Raynal) as well, the ref for next week.”

Reflecting on a crazy week, Kolisi admitted he hadn't ever felt the same level of pressure before.

“It has been a week and a half. Honestly, for me personally as a leader, it was the toughest week I ever had to face, with everything happening,” he added.

“Fortunately, Jacques (Nienaber) and the coaches around made sure we focused on the things that we could fix. We know we made a lot of mistakes out there last week, especially with the maul and everything. We put all the focus on the game on what we could fix.

“Having our families (with us) to be honest, has been one of the things that has helped me a lot. Seeing my kids afterwards, tough day at training, come home, and the wives and kids are waiting. It's very special.

“It was the same pressure we felt at the World Cup, but now it is a bit more because this (Lions tour) only happens every 12 years.

“So, as a person and individual, we had to go back to what works for you. For me, I pray, I read my devotions. That's how I handle my pressure.

“As a team, we go back to what we know with the systems, the structures of the team, working on fixes. Every individual looks at what you need to do.

“That's what we went to because you can't control everything, but what we can apply on the field, that's what we focused on.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber felt O'Keefe made the correct call by not sending off Cheslin Kolbe after the winger took Conor Murray out in the air.

Kolbe was instead shown a yellow card. It remains to be seen if any retrospective action will be taken.

“I thought it was the right call, a yellow card,” Nienaber said. “There is a clear process that they (officials) follow for foul play. I thought it was followed to a T.”

Nienaber confirmed that Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a shoulder injury, having been replaced after 22 minutes.

The influential back-row will be assessed over the next 48 hours before a final decision is made on his availability for the third Test.