'I honestly believe that we will see a Test series' - Warren Gatland insists Lions tour will proceed

Lions coach Warren Gatland fully believes the Test series against South Africa will go ahead despite both teams' biosecure bubbles bursting this week.

The coach was forced to make eight changes to his squad to face the Sharks tonight after a player an a member of management tested positive for Covid-19. Eight players and six members of staff were identified as close contacts.

The fixture was in grave doubt until less than two hours before kick-off when it got the green light. The Lions ran out comfortable winners, scoring eight tries.

With South Africa being forced to cancel their game against Georgia on Friday and the Lions calling off their game against the Bulls on Saturday as the third wave of the pandemic hits the country hard, there are growing fears the series will be in jeopardy.

"Absolutely. I honestly believe that we will see a Test series," Gatland said.

"We spoke beforehand and our medics said that, being in South Africa, it was likely we were going to get a case or two. It’s just about how we deal with it.

"The players have been incredibly vigilant. South Africa are probably in a worse situation.

"We’ve got a couple of weeks to hopefully get everyone right so that we can have a good Test series, while making sure we’re safe and secure in our bubbles.

"That’s definitely what we’ve been trying to do.

"We’re not sure where we’ve picked these cases up from – whether that was through hotel staff or some people passing by at the matches.

"I’m not 100 per cent sure. As far as we’re concerned, we’re preparing and looking forward to a Test series."

Although Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley admitted that the bubble is not 100pc secure, Gatland insisted the tourists are doing everything in their power to keep Covid at bay.

"We’ve been incredibly vigilant in terms of what we’ve been doing as a group. We’ve been in this bubble for the last four weeks, so we’re not sure where it’s come from," he said.

"The challenging thing is when we first came into the hotel, there were a number of the hotel staff that had tested positive and had to be removed.

"Whether it’s come from that or not, I know all our tests had been negative up until today.

"We’ll just address it as it goes. We knew there were going to be certain challenges but we were hopeful that we could get things back on track and this Test series can go ahead."

Gatland remains hopeful that the player who returned a positive test will turn out to be a false positive.

The situation was so bizarre that he was forced to name seven forwards and one back, Finn Russell, on his bench.

There is still a chance they can organise a match for this weekend, but Gatland is running low on players.

"I need to talk to the medical team about that and get a report from them," he said.

"We’ll talk tomorrow about whether there’s a game for the weekend.

"My understanding is that one of the positives is a very weak positive and if he is retested tomorrow and it’s negative then his close contacts should be okay.

"We’ll probably need to wait for that.

"Then I’ll need a report back from the medical team about how the players are today. Someone like Josh Adams has fronted up three games in a row, so he’s a player we probably need to rest.

"I have to take my hat off to these players, they’ve really dug deep for the whole squad. It just shows to me what it means to play for the Lions."