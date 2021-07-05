Warren Gatland, the Lions head coach looks on during the British and Irish Lions training session held at St Peter’s College on Monday in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Warren Gatland has defended the selection of hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in Saturday’s opening tour game on South African soil a week after he was knocked out playing for Exeter in the Premiership final against Harlequins.

Gatland backed his medical team and said he followed their advice "100%" despite protests from a concerned lobby group of ex-players and fierce criticism from one of their members, Dublin-born former England international Kyran Bracken, as the sport continues to deal with historical legacy issues pertaining to concussion.

"There are strict protocols the medical team follow that world rugby put in place which the players have to go through," said Gatland.

"We have a world-renowned specialist in concussion to look at Luke and he cleared him as well so he’d gone through all the protocols.

"For people who don’t know a lot about concussion, every player is affected differently. A player can be knocked out and recover and be perfect in a very short time.

"Others might get a very slight knock and it can take them a while to recover from that. So in terms of cases, there is no similarity to what players go through.

Whatsapp Luke Cowan-Dickie of the British and Irish Lions charges upfield during the Sigma Lions match. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

"All I can say is I followed 100% the advice of the medical team, they go through the protocols and if a player is passed fit he is considered for selection.

"So I can say there is definitely no pressure from the rugby side. And if he’s not right, then he wouldn’t have been selected.

"I can’t really add much more. All I can say is that there are people who are educated a lot more than me who are making the decisions."

Bracken, who is leading talks between Progressive Rugby and World Rugby, the game’s governing body, for a safer game, described the selection in a tweet as “the most ridiculous decision in my lifetime of rugby”.

The former England scrum-half and World Cup winner went on to ask: “Do we require a death before this is stopped? I am absolutely disgusted that the powers that be allow this to happen. A stain on our great game.”

Cowan-Dickie was knocked unconscious after 61 minutes of the final against Harlequins, as he tried to tackle Dino Lamb.

He lay on the ground without moving for several seconds, until attended to by medics who then rolled him on to his back.

The player was able to get to his feet and walk off three minutes after the initial contact.

He flew to South Africa the next day and on the following Thursday, after being named to face the Sigma Lions, was seen taking contact and scrummaging in Lions training.

"We have to question whether selecting a player who has suffered a significant brain injury just days beforehand is in that player’s best interests, and whether World Rugby’s current concussion protocols, which Progressive Rugby maintain are insufficient, have been robustly followed on this occasion," Progressive Rugby said in a statement.

"Representing the British Lions is one of the game’s greatest honours, but player welfare must always remain the game’s number one priority."