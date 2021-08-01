| 15.5°C Dublin

I feel sad it has come to this – the so-called best in world playing caveman rugby

Tony Ward

Referee Ben O'Keeffe became the centre of attention in Cape Town on Saturday.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe became the centre of attention in Cape Town on Saturday. Credit: PA

How has it come to this? A gathering of some of the world’s greatest players to a place where match officials, on and off the field, are more central to the outcome than those we want to see. Meanwhile, the players, pretty much to a man, revert to caveman tactics in pursuit of a plan driven by overhyped, ego-obsessed coaches.

That sadly is where our game is now at. Referees are the new central figures/celebrities on the global stage.

Last week it was Nic Berry in the spotlight, this week it was Ben O’Keeffe and for the play-off Mathieu Raynal will dominate the 80-plus-minute show. And, of course, not for a minute are we forgetting Marius Jonker as TMO.

