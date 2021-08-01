I feel sad it has come to this – the so-called best in world playing caveman rugby

How has it come to this? A gathering of some of the world’s greatest players to a place where match officials, on and off the field, are more central to the outcome than those we want to see. Meanwhile, the players, pretty much to a man, revert to caveman tactics in pursuit of a plan driven by overhyped, ego-obsessed coaches.

That sadly is where our game is now at. Referees are the new central figures/celebrities on the global stage.

Last week it was Nic Berry in the spotlight, this week it was Ben O’Keeffe and for the play-off Mathieu Raynal will dominate the 80-plus-minute show. And, of course, not for a minute are we forgetting Marius Jonker as TMO.

What a sad mess exemplified by what we witnessed at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Here is a once-great game way out of its depth and losing touch rapidly.

With hand on heart were I a young parent looking to guide my child on a sporting path I would be seriously considering all other options and steering he or she clear of rugby in its current guise.

I could kick the leather off the ball as well as most when required and I’ll not pretend otherwise but I took up the game to run and, though relatively small in stature by way of physical development, I enjoyed that challenge,

And while the first Test was gripping in its competitiveness and intensity, in terms of entertainment it registered close to zero on the scale of quality. Quite incredibly, Saturday’s dirge actually surpassed that in the race for ugliest of the three-Test series.

Whether it is the Springboks or the Lions who eventually win next Saturday’s guaranteed war of attrition and with it the series, I couldn’t care less.

And yes I say that as one who deems it a great honour and privilege to have donned the red jersey in my time. Unfortunately, it is an entity that has lost the run of itself and is now an unashamed product of crass commercialism.

That the better team won on Saturday is beyond dispute. Credit the Lions for the first-half defensive performance in terms of resilience but beyond that what we got was almost the complete reverse of the second half in the same ground seven days before.

The bomb squad arrived and the bomb squad duly delivered. But there was an undoubted bonus, even to that, and it came in the shape of Lood de Jager’s arrival as anything but a like-for-like replacement for Jasper Wiese. For Devin Toner in his pomp, read the giant De Jager now as the Boks made the touchline their friend from then to the final whistle. It was a demolition job but one littered with unsavory incidents on both sides.

Though clearly focused on the ball, Cheslin Kobe might well have seen red for taking out Conor Murray in the air. The fundamental responsibility ‘duty of care’ is on the chaser and, on that basis, he might well have been given his marching orders.

Coincidentally, his opposite number Duhan Van der Merwe, who also spent ten in the bin for a foot trip (on Kolbe), could and perhaps should have received red for his unnecessary almost wrestling-style slam tackle on Pieter-Steph du Toit after the pass was made. The issue being the unnecessary force of the downward slam.

Du Toit was in a bad way and forced from the field to be replaced by Kwagga Smith just 20 minutes in. Van an der Merwe was lucky and he knew it.

Faf de Clerk might also have been held to account for a high no-arms tackle on Murray as on and on it went and without a scrap of continuity. Indeed at one stage the Lions managed to actually pass the ball across the line – going nowhere – which prompted this outburst from the commentary team: “Look at this, the Lions are turning on the style in Cape Town”. I was clearly watching a different game.

From an Irish perspective, I felt Robbie Henshaw, mainly in a destructive context, was best while Tadgh Furlong continues to deliver a level of performance that makes him undroppable.

Neither Murray nor Jack Conan managed to impose themselves this time out while the horse had long bolted when Tadhg Beirne was called into action. There will be significant changes and possibly in every line of the team although to break the Maro Itoje/Alun Wyn Jones combination at lock would smack of a step too far.

Whatever else Warren Gatland is not shy at making the hard call. He will have a few to make in the coming days and don’t be surprised in the least if Bundee Aki gets the nod for the final Test, or “cup final” as the Kiwi coach describes it, alongside Henshaw.

Before a ball was kicked in this ugly series, Furlong summed it up best albeit in a slightly different context when referring to “big boys’ rugby”. I think it fair to say that we all got the gist of his message. Two games in, ‘big boys’ rugby’, you can have it.