‘I don’t give a f*** if people think I’m over emotional,’ insists Lions captain Jones

You live and die by the sword at the very highest level, and unfortunately for Alun-Wyn Jones, he was forced to fall on his in what was a bitterly disappointing way to bring the curtain down on his illustrious Lions career.

Having become the first player to play in 12 consecutive Tests across four tours, Jones’ status as a Lions great has long been secured, but when the dust settles, he will look back with regret on his decision-making in the third Test decider, which the hosts won 19-16.

In what is becoming an increasingly common trend, with Johnny Sexton also regularly adopting a similar approach when he captains Ireland, Jones turned down several shots at goal in favour of going for the jugular.

Kicking to the corner worked a treat when Ken Owens crashed over for a try off a well-worked maul, but rather than keep the scoreboard ticking over, Jones later opted against taking the points on offer.

Ultimately, it back-fired as the Lions came up just short, as they rued a host of missed opportunities, including those shots at goal.

Test matches are won and lost on such tight margins, as Jones was left to reflect on sticking by a pre-match plan that unravelled.

“You can pick it apart with hindsight, but we had a disallowed try from it, one that gave us a great scrum platform when the scrum was doing well,” Jones reasoned.

“You can pick it apart with should-have, could-have, would-have, but that is what always happens. I'm sure the knives will be out in the force of time, but I am prepared for that.”

The Lions left nine points off the tee behind them, not to mention Liam Williams' horror moment in not passing on his outside to Josh Adams, who almost certainly would have scored down the right.

For all that South Africa created more opportunities across the three Tests, the Lions will likely feel this was a series they let slip, particularly after winning the opener.

As the man calling the shots on the field and after making a miraculous recovery from a dislocated shoulder, this defeat will hurt Jones.

"I'm never going to put this jersey on again, I am never going to have this chance again,” the legendary Welsh lock said.

“Credit to South Africa, they won the game and I made a point to the guys that after, when we came together on the pitch, I said whoever is on the next one make sure you go as hard as hell because it is a very special privilege to be involved in.

“I remember watching Jinks (Neil Jenkins) in ’97. So to be involved with him in Wales and to be out here with him is really special. Really special.

“I probably can’t put it into words, so I’m not going to try.

“You’ll probably get me going, I've already had a bit of stick for being overly emotional and you know, I don’t give a f*** if people think I'm over emotional.

"That's what it means to me and I apologise for using language but you know sometimes it's easier to use the agent of a bit of raw language so I apologise for that.”

Jones has always worn his heart on his sleeve and the emotion that poured from him after the final whistle was indicative of a man who has given everything to the famous red jersey.

Given he turns 36 next month, he is unlikely to have too many more big days ahead, but Jones is in no doubt about the Lions' place in the rugby calendar, despite a tour that will not live long in the memory.

“It's funny, being involved in 2009, I remember the furore after that,” Jones added.

“’The Lions is this, the Lions is that. Should it exist?’ I think the commercialisation has increased with the scope with what is going on globally at the minute.

“And in its most basic concept it is something that is very special and it ignites the imagination in children and adults. I think it is something that rugby has hung its hat on for a long, long time.

"If that were to go, it would be a disappointment for the home nations, but also the SANZAR nations that have been part of it.

“It is a big element of rugby that gives a lot of people across the globe something to look forward to. It is up there with all of those international competitions and Rugby World Cups.

“It is very special and the excitement and the jeopardy it faced in the fallout and the opinion it created – whether it would go ahead – shows that before the tour had even started. It is very special and if rugby were to lose it, it would be a travesty.”

