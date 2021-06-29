Conor Murray smiles as he admits that, already in his exalted elevation as newly-appointed Lions captain, there has been a concession to his sudden change in status.

“Yeah, unfortunately,” he says, remotely from the cocooned bubble in South Africa. “They don’t call me by name any more. It’s ‘Skips’ for the moment. So I’m trying to get rid of that one!”

Everything has changed for him now, as much as he reiterates his intense desire to ensure that things do not.

There may be many leaders on this tour, and he repeatedly references them as providers of support and encouragement. But there is only one captain.

Murray’s task now is primarily not to let the role of captaincy consume him, but for him to assume the role with the force of a personality which Warren Gatland had clearly earmarked before taking him to one side on Saturday night when offering him the position.

“I think so,” he says. “It’s definitely taken a few days to process and sink in and now that it has I’m really excited by it because you’ve been around the lads over two weeks, there’s a good vibe in camp, you feel good with the boys around you and comfortable.

“There’s great leaders already in the squad. If it was different, if it was a quiet group or whatever, you would feel different but I’m really excited by this challenge and I want to make the most of it. You’ve got to be excited by these things and I definitely am.”

Which is why he didn’t hesitate when approached by Gatland after cruel injury felled the once indomitable Alun Wyn Jones in Murrayfield last Saturday.

One man’s time had ended, another’s would have to begin.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days really. Firstly, during the game when we saw Alun going off holding his arm and shoulder, you kind of feared for the worst and unfortunately that came true.

“Losing Justin Tipuric as well, the mood in the camp was a bit sombre. Obviously the lads were delighted to get up and running, especially the debutants getting a run-out and a win was a massive positive. But there was sadness lingering because of the two boys.

“It was a strange atmosphere. Warren came up to me before we had our caps ceremony and asked me did I want to take over as tour captain. A massive honour.

“I answered straightaway, ‘Yes, it would be brilliant.’ I think I’ve answered quite quickly because I know quite a few lads in the group and the new set-up is really strong, we’re tight already.

“People are leading as players already themselves. Hopefully it’s something we can lead into smoothly and carry on from where Alun left us.

“Al was really good. He got up and presented the lads with their first caps and put on a really brave face on Saturday evening which was really admirable given he had got such pretty bad news.

“It was a bit of a mix, do you know what I mean? You can see from his point of view that he mightn’t want to chat too much.

“No-one is trying to make him feel any better, it is what it is. It was a really unfortunate thing that happened. If it was me, you’d deal with it in your own head over time.

“I think lads were really respectful. But he was around the team room, he was chatting, he was enjoying the win and people getting off the mark with the Lions. It’s a bit of both. You have to read the situation.”

It said much for the Welshman that in his moment of deepest despair he passed on his wisdom to his successor.

‘Just be yourself,’ Jones told him. ‘You’ve been doing it all along over the past two tours. Just continue that.’

That element of faith was almost as crucial as Gatland’s trust.

“Again, he was another guy who said he was at the end of the phone if anything crops up and his words are really important to me.

“He’s been brilliant for the first two weeks in setting the tone in training, just by his actions in training. He was beating everyone to the next drill.”

Murray is a different beast – “I do hit the odd ruck!” he demurs – and while he references not only Jones, but the influences of other close friends and great leaders, like Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony and Rory Best, he can only hope to draw from their experiences, not seek to recreate them.

"It's by example, I suppose,” says Murray, who is keenly aware that being captain does not automatically grant one a starting case, a scenario to which O’Mahony can grimly attest.

“Being a scrum-half, having been around forwards in their unit sessions, you spend a lot of time with them, an even amount of time with backs and forwards.

“Nothing changes for me, it's just trying to remain the same, lead by example with what you do on the pitch and you pick and choose your times to speak and when you speak you make sure you've thought about it and the message is really clear.

"I think if you over-think it, it'll start to bother you a lot. I think the reason Warren asked me was because of what he's seen out of me in the past. I like to think I lead by example first and foremost and that can't change.

“If anything that puts a bit more pressure on to play well and be across your detail. If people are coming to you about the gameplan or whatever you have to be really, really sharp on those things. You would be anyway but you have to make doubly sure now."

His words, on and off the field, will be parsed more keenly than ever, in press conferences, towards referees, and in those decisive on-field moments when strategies are decided.

"I haven't overly thought about that because I like to think when I do speak, it is thought through and it's a serious point.

"Nothing too drastic has to change, you try your best to remain yourself and you've probably seen it before when a captain feels under pressure to say things and it probably gets diluted because they're talking quite a lot.

"When I'm a player, you really think about what you have to say. If you have a point you really think about what you say and show you had a reason for taking and that it's clear and it's precise because people are going to be listening to you.

“I don't think much has to change, you just have to make sure you've thought about what you're going to say."

Gilded predecessors are available at the end of the phone should he need advice but his heartfelt hope is that such succour will not be required.

“I just got texts to say congrats and that they'd be at the end of the phone if I ever needed anything.

"It was more of an encouragement because most of them said 'just keep doing what you're doing, don't overthink it, lead by example.'

“The worst thing that could happen would be to start overthinking this and trying to change as a person and a player, that'd probably be dangerous.”

He was chosen, instead, for his unflappable ability to do exactly the opposite, to be of unbending will and unflinching determination.

Once these qualities shine through, this captain, aided by the leaders already around him, can stand apart from all others.

Ending the summer as a winning ‘Skips’, the first Irishman to do so since 1974, would suit just fine.