'He's definitely putting his hands up' - Gatland full of praise for in-form Conan after Sharks win

JACK CONAN is in a real battle for the starting No 8 slot in two weeks' time, but the Wicklow native put himself firmly in the frame with a try-scoring display against the Sharks today.

The Leinster back-row scored a try and put in a powerful performance as the Lions overcame a sloppy first-half to win their third game in South Africa comfortably.

Taulupe Faletau started the last four Lions tests at No 8, while Exeter Chiefs' Sam Simmonds is in fine form but Conan's 15 carries and nine tackles built on his excellent opening game against Japan at Murrayfield.

"I think he’s playing really well, he played really well today. He’s got really good footwork. Some good go-forward, he was accurate," Gatland said.

"We’re really, really pleased with his performance in the couple of games that he's had, he's doing well."

"It is (competitive), yeah. There's a few positions with back-rowers, there's a lot of competition at the moment

"It’s going to be difficult for us, but he's going well. I thought the guys off the bench gave us some momentum too which was pleasing. But he’s definitely put his hands up at the moment."

The Lions have called England's Marcus Smith up to the squad as fears grow that an Achilles tendon injury may end Finn Russell's tour.

"We made a call to England last night. A courtesy call about his availability, well the fact that we were going to call him up," Gatland said.

"Finn Russell had an injection today. It's not a strained Achilles, there's a slight, wee tear in it.

"That'll keep him out for the next couple of weeks. We'll see if we can rehab him, he's going to be in a boot for the next five days. When he comes out of that, he’ll have some more treatment over the next five days. If he makes good progress we'll assess him going forward. If he's not, then there's a possibility he may go home. It’s a wait and see situation with him."

Until Jaden Hendrikse was sent off five minutes after half-time, this was the closest game the Lions have experienced on tour.

"They came with a different defensive mindset to try and stop us with some of our offloads and stuff and we had to adjust to that," Gatland said of the Sharks.

"So, definitely, I think we were something like 38pc of our possession was turned-over possession which gave them, allowed them, something like 14pc of their possession was turnovers.

“When you have those sort of numbers you’re going to allow an opposition team to have opportunities.

"That’s what happened so we’ll look at that pretty closely and look at how we need to tidy those aspects of our game up, I thought they were much better in the second half.

"It was tougher, we caused a few of our own problems with some of the turnovers and a couple of intercepts, poor passes that allowed us in the game and put us under pressure.

"We scored some good tries in the first-half, I was pleased with a lot of the forward effort. Our lineout, we scored a try from a lineout maul.

"When we got close to the line, we looked pretty strong up front.

"That's one of the things we've been working on, but it was a bit edgy, a bit untidy particularly in that first-half which allowed them to stay in the game."

Gatland was happy to leave behind a chaotic week that saw the team thrown off kilter by two positive Covid-19 tests on Wednesday before their first game against the Sharks.

They move to Cape Town on Sunday without knowing who they'll play next. With the Springboks still dealing with the Covid outbreak in their camp, it seems likely they'll bring the meetings with the Stormers forward to Wednesday in the hope of saving the fixture against South Africa 'A' on SAturday.

"We spoke about that there’ll be some chaos," he said.

"There has been chaos. It’s then about adapting to that and then changing. That’s been the mantra. I thought we handled it in the week. I see it as a positive. If there’s anything wrong with us, that doesn’t upset us. We’re able to make decisions quickly and move on.

"If anything else happens on the tour that is chaotic as this week has been, that would probably surprise me.

"Nothing people throw at us will hopefully catch us by surprise.

"We’ll be ready for that. We’re well aware of the challenges of the Springboks and how tough they’ll be and the physicality they’ll bring. We’ve probably not been tested.

"Even though the Sharks put it up to us, we’ve not been tested over 80 minutes like we need to be. Hopefully we’ll get that over the next week possibly with the Stormers and hopefully with South Africa 'A'."