'He's a big supporter, a really funny guy' - Rassie Erasmus denies he is behind 'Jaco Johan' Twitter account

Rassie Erasmus has strongly denied that he is behind the Twitter account 'Jaco Johan', which has been publishing videos highlighting refereeing decisions that went against the Springboks in their first Test defeat to the Lions last weekend.

Erasmus addressed the issue during today's team announcement press conference, as he delivered many subtle and other not-so-subtle messages ahead of this weekend's crucial second Test.

The South African director took a shot at World Rugby, who he believes have been too slow in providing feedback.

Erasmus also defended his use of Twitter and denied that he was trying to pressurise match officials, however, in light of the heat that was put on South African TMO Marius Jonker, Erasmus was keen to point out that this Saturday's referee Ben O'Keefe is, like Warren Gatland, from New Zealand.

Clive Woodward also felt the wrath of Erasmus as he rubbished the former England coach's claims that he should step back and allow Jacques Nienaber to coach the Boks.

A hugely entertaining press conference in which Erasmus delivered a masterclass, began with the most pressing issue: is he the man behind the 'Jaco Johan' account?

“That's actually why I'm at the press conference, sorry to Jacques but I knew he was probably going to get that question,” Erasmus said.

“No I'm actually not Jaco Johan, I'm Rassie Erasmus. I actually follow Jaco Johan, he's a big supporter of us.

“He's been feeding me some really good clips for a while now, things that I've actually used in the past. He's a very big supporter, a really funny guy and I quite enjoy the things that he does.

“Why am I so active on twitter? I think I just retweeted two or three things I thought were accurate. And I tweeted twice just for a simple reason: as Director of Rugby, the medical department is part of our department.

“I thought the way Cheslin (Kolbe) was picked off the ground could have been a serious injury.

“We teach our primary school children from any age or level that you leave a player as he is there, because it is dangerous.

“We wouldn't like our Springbok players this Saturday to go and pick up every Lions player who is on their back. Otherwise I just thought the other tweet was, the Lions really deserved to win.

“They have gone through the same protocols as us, they are far away from home. So it was only those two tweets, and then obviously I did retweet a few things that I thought were spot-on. When something makes sense to me I like to retweet it.”

Asked if he felt as though he was undermining the integrity of the game by airing his grievances and analysing every little refereeing decision on social media, Erasmus responded:

“I think you are 100 per cent right. I think if someone goes and micro-analyses every non decision which has not been taken then that’s awful. You can’t do that. The referee only had to be advised.

“But I think if you do analyse the things he is supposed to see, I think then you are actually supporting the integrity of the game.

“In the past we've found that when we talk in the media too much, it normally backfires for us.

“Warren talked last week about Marius Jonker, Warren is a great guy, I'll tell you straight up, I always enjoy his company, he's a good man. But it was weird for me that people would question Marius' integrity.

“Say this weekend, Ben O'Keefe is a New Zealander and Warren is also a New Zealander, we would never say that.

“It wouldn't sit well. The whole integrity of the game would be questioned, and we would never do that. What we are trying to do is find out from World Rugby exactly some decisions which we got wrong and some things we could have done better in the game. That's what we're focusing on.

“I was baffled, when Marius was appointed as the TMO. I'm actually very good friends, close, close friends with Marius, I know him really well so I actually made a point not to speak to him before that match.

“Because I felt it was such a tough thing for him to do. But I did feel when he was mentioned because he's SA, TMOing for the SA team, that didn't sit well for me to be honest with you.

“As I said, I know last year in the Rugby Championship, New Zealand and Australia played with New Zealand and Australian referees against each other, and that's the way things happened with Covid.

“So I don't know if WR should interfere, but if Ben O'Keefe makes wrong decisions on Saturday, you wouldn't hear us saying it's because he's from New Zealand and so is Warren Gatland."

Erasmus is not pleased with World Rugby, as he believes the governing body have been too slow in providing feedback after his side's defeat last weekend.

“That takes a bit of a while, we tried to do that on Sunday but they didn't come back to us, and on Monday they didn't come back to us. And this morning we got the report back,” Erasmus said.

“So that takes a bit of a while to get the full report, we got it this morning. And then already Monday is done, and our second training is this afternoon.

“So when you get it only on a Tuesday morning, it does disrupt your week in terms of team selection and what things you want to rectify and the tactics Jacques wanted to employ.

“We really tried hard to make contact with them on Sunday night, we sent through some clips asking for some guidance and help with some things we wanted to fix and maybe change in our team selection.

“But unfortunately they said it was the same in the Six Nations, which we wouldn't know because we didn't play there, but they said they normally only give feedback on a Tuesday.

“So we got it this morning, we've given it back to Jacques this afternoon and we'll see in the one session this afternoon if we can try to implement some of those things.”

Erasmus also dismissed Woodward's criticism of his role within the Boks setup, as he added:

"I don't know if his 'Sir' is so important in South Africa, but in England, I'm not sure. But that's his opinion. Myself and Jacques are great mates. I am the water carrier at this stage, so I think he is higher than me in rank.

"We have always worked together since the military in 1990. The way we work together, if you look at that match on Saturday, when it was 71 (minutes), we almost scored a try, it was called back. Then our working relationship might have been perfect. Then people say it's working really well.



"So, I wouldn't listen to too much of Clive Woodward, he doesn't really matter to me."