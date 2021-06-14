Henshaw’s Lions key: ‘You don’t need to stand out in every game, just be consistent’

Robbie Henshaw is one of eight Irishmen who will join the Lions tour. Credit: Sportsfile

The Lions have faced many and varied sides in their long and illustrious history, but they may encounter novel opponents on this summer’s tour. Themselves.

Friday’s postponement of the clash between the Johannesburg-based Lions and Stormers reminds everyone that the invisible menace of a pandemic still lurks with havoc-wreaking intent.

It is just one month before Warren Gatland’s men face Japan in Murrayfield before departing for their only warm-up clash against the Emirates Lions, but as the news of the latest postponement in the ill-fated Rainbow Cup broke during a zoom call with Robbie Henshaw, the Irishman outlined the prospect of an internal squabble to define the first Test line-up.

“Yeah, if there is not as many games, we’ll probably have to go harder in training. It might be a case where you will have a training game to get us ready,” he reveals.

“You have to be adaptable to whatever happens in this climate. Even with Leinster, the Toulon game being called off, anything can happen.

“We’ve been briefed in terms what happens if a player does contract the virus, you’re quarantined away for 14 days. If a few players get it, they’ll have to look at potentially bringing out players.

“It’s going to be completely different, we’re going to be in two hubs, two bubbles, one in Jo’berg, one in Cape Town, so it’s going to be very challenging.

“Everyone has to be adaptable and we just have to best to keep it out, and keep the bubble re-enforced.”

This is Henshaw’s second coming as a Lion but for the Irish centre, making it to the first Test is paramount, even if he will have far less opportunities to stake his claim.

The quest for acclamation in 2021 must surely stem from adversity in 2017.

Having started four matches last time out in New Zealand, a shoulder injury denied him the opportunity to stake his claim for the series.

Now performing at the peak of his formidable powers for club and country, few judges cavil when playing him at the centre of Warren Gatland’s quest for a series victory this summer.

Paired with Jonathan Joseph, George North and Jared Payne four years ago, the sense now is that the primary auditions will be for those seeking to partner him.

“Looking back at the Test team they selected, I had no arguments at all, it was top-class. I enjoyed the tour.

“I played against a lot of great teams down there, I got a chance to play the Auckland Blues. I played against Sonny Bill Williams in my first game, which was class.

“I was quite a young lad as well at that stage so it was all new to me. I wasn’t expecting to walk in the door and be like straight into a Test side.

“But I think the experience alone has definitely stood to me. Obviously, getting injured was a pain in the a**e but these things happen.”

Four years on, his status is secure as a nailed-on starter in most permutations.

His own form has sky-rocketed due to a combination of factors, chiefly an injury-free streak but also the lessons of lockdown, which served to mentally fortify himself for the immense physical challenge of reaching the pinnacle of form.

“I feel I’ve got a good run to be honest, I’ve been unlucky the last few years prior to this year just with injuries hampering my season and stopping me getting a run of games together. That’s the key for me this year, that I’ve got a run of games and just kept going.

“Then just being consistent, that’s huge. You don’t need to stand out in every game, you just need to be consistent and do your job for the team. And then the rest will look after itself.”

“And not worrying about the outside noise and not worrying about outcomes is a big thing. It’s a small little shift in mindset as well, I suppose. The first lockdown assisted with that.”



Robbie Henshaw was speaking as he, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne and Tom Daly were announced as nominees for the 2021 Zurich Men’s Players’ Player of the Year Award in this year’s Zurich Irish Rugby Players’ Awards