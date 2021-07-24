Head to head – How the South African and Lions starting teams rate 

15 - Willie le Roux
An experienced campaigner, the full-back is a classy runner and has a strong passing game but has the capacity to make big errors. 8
14 – Cheslin Kolbe
Ronan O’Gara said he’s the Lionel Messi of rugby and there is certainly nobody in the game who can do what he does with the ball. 10
13 – Lukyano Am
An understated ball-player with an excellent defensive game, others may hog the limelight but Am is a strong cog in the ‘Boks’ wheel. 7
12 – Damian de Allende
Munster fans know all about what the powerful inside centre can do and he always plays big for the national team. Key player. 8
11 – Makazola Mapimpi
Has developed into a world class winger. Lightning quick and strong in the air, he is devastating when given space. 8
10 – Handre Pollard
He’s not the most exciting out-half in the game, but Pollard is a smart tactician who controls games well and an excellent goal-kicker. 8
9 – Faf de Klerk
The smallest man in the ‘Bok squad is the heartbeat of the team. De Klerk brings enormous energy to every game. 9
1 – Ox Nche
Nche was excellent in the PRO14 with the Cheetahs and gets his chance here. Powerful in contact, his scrummaging will be under pressure. 7
2 – Bongi Mbonambi
Malcolm Marx may have the bigger reputation, but Mbonambi wouldn’t be starting if he wasn’t a quality player in his own right. 8
3 – Trevor Nkayane
Another powerful front-row who adds plenty around the park, a good scrummager but not on the level of Malherbe in reserve. 7
4 – Eben Etzebeth
A man mountain, Etzebeth is one of the leading locks in the game. Hard as nails, he’s strong in the air and rarely goes backwards. 9
5 – Franco Mostert
A bench option at the World Cup, Mostert is an athletic second-row and a lineout specialist who will go after Luke Cowan-Dickie’s throw. 7
6 – Siya Kolisi
The captain is a strong runner who covers a lot of ground, but he doesn’t carry the same level of breakdown threat as Tom Curry. 8
7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit
The complete package, du Toit is built like a second-row but has the capacity to effect games in every way. Fast, strong, smart. 10
8 – Kwagga Smith
Probably the unknown quantity in the starting XV, the former Sevens international is a very different player to Duane Vermeulen but adds pace. 7
Bench Impact
The Springbok reserve front-row is frightening, but they lack the power and impact of the ‘bomb-squad’ this time around. Elton Jantjes is not on the same level as Pollard if called upon. 8
TOTAL 129/160
15 – Stuart Hogg
Vastly experienced and capable of creating something from nothing, the Scotland full-back adds a play-making option but his high-ball work will be tested. 8
14 – Anthony Watson
A survivor of 2017, the England wing has pace in abundance and can break defences open from nowhere. Strong in the air. 8
13 – Elliot Daly
Daly has grown into this tour and offers a long-range kicking option. The ‘Boks will test his lack of experience in defending the 13 channel. 7
12 – Robbie Henshaw
Has enjoyed an outstanding year and after the agony of ’17, he gets the chance to show what he can do. The complete centre. 9
11 – Duhan van der Merwe
The powerful Scotland winger knows the terrain but his selection is a gamble. Defensively, he lacks conviction. 6
10 – Dan Biggar
The Wales out-half steps up from third choice three years ago. A warrior, he has bags of experience but he’s a downgrade on 2017 Sexton. 7
9 – Ali Price
A good passer who thrives behind a dominant pack, if this becomes a chess match Price may struggle badly. Massive step up. 5
1 – Wyn Jones
The Scarlets prop is low key but he’s a strong scrummager who does his business with little fuss. Impactful in contact. 7
2 – Luke Cowan-Dickie
His torpedo tackles are a liability, but the England hooker is a dynamic, powerful player whose set-piece is on point. 8
3 – Tadhg Furlong
World class, the Leinster and Ireland prop will be central to the Lions’ ambitions. They need to get him on the ball. 9
4 – Maro Itoje
Another key figure, the lock has unfinished business from the World Cup final. A magnificent player, capable of dominating the biggest games. 9
5 – Alun-Wyn Jones
How do you judge the captain after the month he’s had. Rust is a key concern, there’s no doubting his pedigree. 8
6 – Courtney Lawes
Underrated in this neck of the woods, Lawes is a little unrefined in his style but his powerful contact work is important. 7
7 – Tom Curry
The closest thing we’ve seen to Richie McCaw since the great All Black retired, Curry is only 22 but he’s already a top player. 9
8 – Jack Conan
The biggest game of the Wicklow native’s career. He is capable of mixing it with the best, but must prove it today. 7
Bench impact: The Lions’ front-row looks weaker than the ‘Boks, but from Tadhg Beirne out they’ve got energy and class to come in and change the game. 8
TOTAL: 122/160