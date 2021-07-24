| 14.8°C Dublin

Head to head – How the South African and Lions starting teams rate 

Ruaidhri O'Connor

15 - Willie le Roux

SOUTH AFRICA

An experienced campaigner, the full-back is a classy runner and has a strong passing game but has the capacity to make big errors. 8

14 – Cheslin Kolbe

Ronan O’Gara said he’s the Lionel Messi of rugby and there is certainly nobody in the game who can do what he does with the ball. 10

13 – Lukyano Am

An understated ball-player with an excellent defensive game, others may hog the limelight but Am is a strong cog in the ‘Boks’ wheel. 7

12 – Damian de Allende

Munster fans know all about what the powerful inside centre can do and he always plays big for the national team. Key player. 8

11 – Makazola Mapimpi

Has developed into a world class winger. Lightning quick and strong in the air, he is devastating when given space. 8

10 – Handre Pollard

He’s not the most exciting out-half in the game, but Pollard is a smart tactician who controls games well and an excellent goal-kicker. 8

9 – Faf de Klerk

The smallest man in the ‘Bok squad is the heartbeat of the team. De Klerk brings enormous energy to every game. 9

1 – Ox Nche

Nche was excellent in the PRO14 with the Cheetahs and gets his chance here. Powerful in contact, his scrummaging will be under pressure. 7

2 – Bongi Mbonambi

Malcolm Marx may have the bigger reputation, but Mbonambi wouldn’t be starting if he wasn’t a quality player in his own right. 8

3 – Trevor Nkayane

Another powerful front-row who adds plenty around the park, a good scrummager but not on the level of Malherbe in reserve. 7

4 – Eben Etzebeth

A man mountain, Etzebeth is one of the leading locks in the game. Hard as nails, he’s strong in the air and rarely goes backwards. 9

5 – Franco Mostert

A bench option at the World Cup, Mostert is an athletic second-row and a lineout specialist who will go after Luke Cowan-Dickie’s throw. 7

6 – Siya Kolisi

The captain is a strong runner who covers a lot of ground, but he doesn’t carry the same level of breakdown threat as Tom Curry. 8

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit

The complete package, du Toit is built like a second-row but has the capacity to effect games in every way. Fast, strong, smart. 10

8 – Kwagga Smith

Probably the unknown quantity in the starting XV, the former Sevens international is a very different player to Duane Vermeulen but adds pace. 7

Bench Impact

The Springbok reserve front-row is frightening, but they lack the power and impact of the ‘bomb-squad’ this time around. Elton Jantjes is not on the same level as Pollard if called upon. 8

TOTAL 129/160

LIONS

15 – Stuart Hogg

Vastly experienced and capable of creating something from nothing, the Scotland full-back adds a play-making option but his high-ball work will be tested. 8

14 – Anthony Watson

A survivor of 2017, the England wing has pace in abundance and can break defences open from nowhere. Strong in the air. 8

13 – Elliot Daly

Daly has grown into this tour and offers a long-range kicking option. The ‘Boks will test his lack of experience in defending the 13 channel. 7

12 – Robbie Henshaw

Has enjoyed an outstanding year and after the agony of ’17, he gets the chance to show what he can do. The complete centre. 9

11 – Duhan van der Merwe

The powerful Scotland winger knows the terrain but his selection is a gamble. Defensively, he lacks conviction. 6

10 – Dan Biggar

The Wales out-half steps up from third choice three years ago. A warrior, he has bags of experience but he’s a downgrade on 2017 Sexton. 7

9 – Ali Price

A good passer who thrives behind a dominant pack, if this becomes a chess match Price may struggle badly. Massive step up. 5

1 – Wyn Jones

The Scarlets prop is low key but he’s a strong scrummager who does his business with little fuss. Impactful in contact. 7

2 – Luke Cowan-Dickie

His torpedo tackles are a liability, but the England hooker is a dynamic, powerful player whose set-piece is on point. 8

3 – Tadhg Furlong

World class, the Leinster and Ireland prop will be central to the Lions’ ambitions. They need to get him on the ball. 9

4 – Maro Itoje

Another key figure, the lock has unfinished business from the World Cup final. A magnificent player, capable of dominating the biggest games. 9

5 – Alun-Wyn Jones

How do you judge the captain after the month he’s had. Rust is a key concern, there’s no doubting his pedigree. 8

6 – Courtney Lawes

Underrated in this neck of the woods, Lawes is a little unrefined in his style but his powerful contact work is important. 7

7 – Tom Curry

The closest thing we’ve seen to Richie McCaw since the great All Black retired, Curry is only 22 but he’s already a top player. 9

8 – Jack Conan

The biggest game of the Wicklow native’s career. He is capable of mixing it with the best, but must prove it today. 7

Bench impact: The Lions’ front-row looks weaker than the ‘Boks, but from Tadhg Beirne out they’ve got energy and class to come in and change the game. 8

TOTAL: 122/160

