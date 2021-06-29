'He hasn't changed too much, which is great' - Forwards coach Robyn McBride's advice for Lions captain Conor Murray

Forwards coach Robin McBryde has urged Conor Murray to be himself, as the Ireland scrum-half begins to get to grips with his new role as Lions captain.

The Lions held their first pitch session this morning, since their arrival in South Africa, as preparations ramp up for Saturday's game against the Golden Lions.

McBryde revealed that the captaincy discussion between the coaching staff following Alun Wyn Jones' dislocated shoulder was brief, as Murray was viewed as the outstanding candidate.

The Limerick man has only ever captained Munster once in the past, back in 2014, but he is now set to lead the Lions against the world champions.

“We didn't spend that long talking about it,” McBryde said.

Wyn Jones of the Lions warms up with the help of Robin McBryde, Assistant Coach of the Lions prior to the 1888 Cup match between the British & Irish Lions and Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium

Wyn Jones of the Lions warms up with the help of Robin McBryde, Assistant Coach of the Lions prior to the 1888 Cup match between the British & Irish Lions and Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium

“Obviously we had to make a decision pretty quickly on the run. There were a number of candidates that were discussed, but Conor, because of his experience, he came out on top really.

“As far as I go, it was a quick discussion amongst us to discuss those outstanding candidates and then Warren (Gatland) made the call on Conor.”

Although McBryde has come up against Murray in his role as Leinster forwards coach, the Welsh man is still getting to know the scrum-half.

But McBryde has been impressed by the leadership qualities Murray showed in the recent training camp in Jersey, before departing for Johannesburg.

“He was good,” McBryde said.

“Training with all the scrum-halves with forwards unit session as much as possible in order for them to take command of the forwards and to provide that link between the forwards and the backs.

“And because of his experience, Conor is able to do that. He likes to be heard with regards to a forwards perspective, both from attack and defence.

“That's all you want from a nine. You want a nine to be able to lead the forwards. From that point of view, in the unit sessions I have been involved in, he has been great.

“He has obviously only had an aeroplane journey to bed in, so his duties haven't been that great in front of the team thus far.

“I'm sure he will bed in. There is enough experience around him as well. One of the things that we did discuss, whoever is captain, there are good leaders in and around the squad with vast amounts of experience, so whoever is named captain can rely on those experienced to lend him a hand and to contribute as well.

“But to date, he hasn't changed too much, which is great, because the last thing you want is the captain to think that he has to speak at every occasion and just not be himself. So, as far as I can see, he has taken it in his stride.”

McBryde confirmed that the Lions have a fully-fit squad to pick from ahead of Saturday's clash against the Golden Lions.

Despite the worrying Covid situation in South Africa, McBryde added that the squad and the backroom team were fully aware of their responsibilities.

“We were well briefed by our medical team prior to our departure from Edinburgh. They were very thorough, so no one is under any sort of illusions with regards to how serious it is over here in South Africa.

“We have all got a duty and a role to play with regards to making sure that we do everything 100pc by the book and not allow things to get stretched out or on top of us.

“We realise how lucky we are to be given this opportunity and we have got to pay due diligence to all the restrictions.”