'He has picked retired, injured and out of favour stars' - Remembering Clive Woodward's ill-fated Lions announcement

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. On April 11, 2005, Brian O'Driscoll was named Lions captain by Clive Woodward for the tour of new Zealand. Here is how it was recorded in the Irish Independent.

O'Driscoll to lead Lions trip

By Tony Ward

IRISH captain Brian O’Driscoll will lead the British and Irish Lions on this summer’s tour to New Zealand. O’Driscoll will become the ninth Irish man, and the first since Ciarán Fitzgerald in 1983, to captain the Lions on a major overseas tour when the Four Home Unions’ touring party of 2005 sets out for New Zealand at the end of May.

The Dubliner is one of 11 Irishmen named to travel by head coach Clive Woodward and by tour manager Bill Beaumont in London yesterday. Joining O’Driscoll on the flight to New Zealand will be Leicester’s Geordan Murphy, Leinster’s Shane Horgan, Denis Hickie, Gordan D’Arcy, Shane Byrne, Malcolm O’Kelly and Munster’s John Hayes, Paul O’Connell, Donncha O’Callaghan and Ronan O’Gara.

It eclipses by one the previous best Irish representation to Australia, New Zealand and Canada in 1959 although this, the third tour of the professional era, will see the largest squad of players ever to depart these shores. The Irish skipper will lead a party of 44 players to the land of the long white cloud.

Speaking in London yesterday, the 26-year-old O’Driscoll, who starred with the Lions in 2001 when they were beaten 2-1 in the series against Australia, backed the Lions to beat New Zealand in the mouth-watering three Test series and revealed Woodward first discussed the captaincy with him in January.

"It’s a massive honour for me to be asked to lead the British and Irish Lions. I’m extremely excited that there’s so much talent available. I have absolutely no doubt that we can win the series," he said.‘

"On a personal level, I’m hugely reassured this day has come. Clive officially rang me two days ago to say I had the job. I jumped at it. It first became a realistic ambition when I spoke to Clive in January. Now the day has arrived and I’m relieved it’s out in the open. I’m overwhelmed."

O’Driscoll’s claim to the captaincy was strengthened by the fact that he is the only cast-iron certainty to make the Test line-up and Lions assistant coach Eddie O’Sullivan admitted the Leinster centre was the right man for the job.

"It ended up a one-horse race. But I know Clive talked to Paul O’Connell and I’m sure he spoke to Lawrence Dallaglio," said the Ireland boss.

The squad breakdown sees 20 Englishmen, 11 Irish, ten Welsh and just three Scots due to assemble in London when the build-up begins on May 17. The biggest talking point following yesterday’s announcement was Woodward’s decision to omit England’s World Cup hero Jonny Wilkinson from thesquad.

However, the coach has left the door open for him to still make this summer’s tour and he is prepared to add Wilkinson to the 44-man squad if the England fly-half can prove his form and fitness before the party departs for New Zealand on May 25.

The same applies to prop Phil Vickery (arm) and to centre Mike Tindall (foot) although Woodward was much more cautious in assessing their longer term prospects.

"The clock is against Vickery and Tindall but I don’t think it is against Wilkinson.

"On the basis of the manner in which they won the Grand Slam there will no doubt be some rumblings in the valleys that Welsh representation is but half that of fourth-placed England. But as Woodward pointed out forcibly at yesterday’s announcement each individual selection was based purely on positional needs alone.

On the last tour to Australia in 2001, when the size of the squad had crept up to 37, then Welsh and Lions coach Graham Henry — now in charge of the All Blacks —included nine Welsh players at a time when the game in the Principality was struggling.

In all, Woodward has chosen 14 of England’s victorious 2003 World Cup squad including nine of the final 15. Significantly, retired, injured and out of favour stars such as Neil Back, Lawrence Dallaglio, Richard Hill, Will Greenwood and Matt Dawson are back on board with the 36-year-old Back becoming the oldest player in Lions history selected for an original tour party.

Skip the pavlova and spoon on the pugnacity

By Vincent Hogan

Memo to all you blokes still waiting for Sir Clive’s text. Get over it. Summer at the bottom of the world isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

This isn’t your average, clap-happy rugby tour. It’s a 35-day root canal job. It’s big, stubbled blokes making eyes at you like Desperate Dan surveying a cow pie. It’s small towns and grey, colander skies.

It’s Rotorua and the stench of rotten eggs, it’s Wellington and wind, it’s Invercargill and a giant aluminium smelter. Get that? If New Zealand was a human face, the world’s atlases would carry a snapshot of Graham Henry, cut in two. What would it be famous for without rugby? Pavlova pudding? Sheep? Colonial Goose (it’s actually leg of lamb)? Marmite? Dame Kiri Te Kanawa? Edmund Hillary? South Islanders hating North Islanders? Everyone hating Aucklanders?

Those of us who visited during the inaugural rugby World Cup of ’87, came away believing we had just been to the land that time forgot. Ireland played Canada in Dunedin and the general wattage of the place was so low, phoning home gave you the giddy feel of Amundsen announcing his arrival on the South Pole.

We know, we know. Eighteen years is an eternity in today’s world. They’ve probably even got unleaded petrol now. And the people are irresistible. In fact, the people are the very antithesis of that severe, All-Blacks machismo which — for many — is the only face of New Zealand. The humourless men in black, tramping the world like introverted bogeymen.

During the ’91 World Cup, this column referred to the All Blacks as carrying themselves with "all the gaiety of gravediggers". It touched a nerve in the land of the silver fern.

The description led to us being invited onto a radio phone-in to explain our impudence. Heroically, we declined.

The point is that All Black teams have never been representative of New Zealand people generally. They represent obsession, ferocity and arrogance. True, excellence too. But there has always been a mite too much self-regard in the package for them to reflect an utterly hospitable country.

Clive Woodward knows this. If there was ever any doubt about his understanding of the summer challenge, it is gone now. Woodward has chosen a Lions squad built, essentially, for attrition. Hence, the Grand Slam Welsh get one fewer on board than third-placed Ireland, ten fewer than fourth-placed England.

It may sound like an outrage, but it isn’t. It is, in fact, a pragmatic selection. Above anything, the Test games in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland will examine the tourists’ innards. Tactics will be a peripheral matter. When you play the All Blacks on their home turf, you go to war. And, in war, you don’t sensibly play the game of chance.

Can we honestly quibble with his decision to go with old friends like Neil Back, Lawrence Dallaglio, Matt Dawson, Will Greenwood and Richard Hill, given their record of almost habitual success on tour in the Southern Hemisphere?

Wales may have played beautifully in the Six Nations. But they’ve yet to beat a southern juggernaut, even in the cosy confines of Cardiff. The omission of Jonny Wilkinson is wise given that it removes any sense of futility from the race for the number ten shirt. Unless Wilkinson was 100%, he could amount only to a distraction for Stephen Jones, Ronan O’Gara and Charlie Hodgson.

Now, the contest is unequivocal. As it must be. Ostensibly, Ireland have done well. Brian O’Driscoll has the makings of an immense captain and it will be a surprise if people like Paul O’Connell, Malcolm O’Kelly, Donnacha O’Callaghan, Shane Byrne and, potentially, Gordon D’Arcy aren’t with him in the frame for Test roles.

Denis Hickie thoroughly deserves his place on the plane. Geordan Murphy and O'Gara are, clearly, better than they’ve looked this season. John Hayes and Shane Horgan have the heft to mix it with the local hardchaws. Near misses? Why take Johnny O’Connor when you already have Back?

Eric Miller, Marcus Horan and David Wallace just didn’t get enough game-time. Peter Stringer and Anthony Foley can consider themselves unlucky. Maybe Reggie Corrigan too. But, being honest, we’re looking through green lenses now. In New Zealand, the Lions will need big, pugnacious men with a taste for combat.

They’ll need hard noses and tough hides. They’ll need immunity to the brewing atmosphere of bullying and xenophobia.

They’ll need guts. The All Blacks will expect to beat them. Actually, scrub that. The All Blacks will presume upon it. As Sean Fitzpatrick put it at the weekend: "If England think it’s been tough as world champs, it’s nothing compared to what the Lions can expect."

They can probably expect to feel like they’re stranded on the far side of the moon. And they’ve seen footprints thesize of boats.

