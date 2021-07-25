| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Half-time team talk was the most important of Warren Gatland's career - and the changes were immediate

Bernard Jackman

Alun Wyn Jones of the British &amp; Irish Lions tackling Kwagga Smith of South Africa during the Castle Lager Lions Series, First Test match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Alun Wyn Jones of the British &amp; Irish Lions tackling Kwagga Smith of South Africa during the Castle Lager Lions Series, First Test match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

Alun Wyn Jones of the British & Irish Lions tackling Kwagga Smith of South Africa during the Castle Lager Lions Series, First Test match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

Alun Wyn Jones of the British & Irish Lions tackling Kwagga Smith of South Africa during the Castle Lager Lions Series, First Test match at the Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

If you tuned in last night to watch free-flowing rugby, you were always unlikely to be satisfied. That requires two sides to play ball, and despite Gatland picking a team to attack, the Boks are set up differently.

They are the most predictable team in world rugby. It’s simple but not easy, a game plan that suits their talent pool perfectly. Big physical men who love collisions combined with strong kickers across the park. They also love a plan and have the discipline to follow it to the final whistle.

The genius is uniting a squad that in the past has been divided, and the World Cup win cemented their belief in how they play. The weakness is if they have to chase a game it’s not as effective because their attack is set up to score from pressure rather than creativity.

Most Watched

Privacy