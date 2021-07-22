Gatland fires opening shots in mind games ahead of first Test

Jack Conan has been selected at No 8 for the opening Test against South Africa on Saturday. Photo: Steve Haag

Warren Gatland promised the Lions would not take a backwards step in the first Test against South Africa after bringing back rucking for a no-holds-barred training session.

And Gatland will look to Ireland’s Jack Conan, confirmed yesterday morning as starting at No 8, to lead that frontal onslaught.

The head coach, who also suggested a number of the hosts’ players “could be underdone” after suffering from Covid, believed the Lions had already “dented the ego” of the Springboks after gaining dominance at the set-piece battle during the 17-13 defeat by South Africa A last week.

In the 2009 series, when Gatland was an assistant coach, South Africa’s “niggle” got under the Lions’ skin. This time, they are fully prepared to meet the Boks head-on at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

“The message is making sure we don’t take a backwards step,” Gatland said. “In 2009, there were a lot of guys running in and pushing and shoving – those sorts of bits and pieces. We addressed that as a squad and said that we wouldn’t take any more of it. That is why there was probably that niggle in 2009 and it is part of the way that they have dominated other teams in the world.

“You have got to just keep coming at them and make sure you don’t take a backwards step.”

To get his team ready for that challenge, Gatland held a “bone-on-bone” training session on Tuesday.

Tension was understandably running high, following the announcement of the starting XV to the squad, which resulted in a few cases of “stomping”, which Gatland defines as “standing on someone’s leg and stomping”. This old-school rucking is exactly what Gatland wanted.

“I thought it was brilliant. There were a couple of pushes and shoves. Guys were not backing down. You get that in Test match rugby.”

