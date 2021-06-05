Frans Steyn and Morne Steyn to take on Lions again as South Africa squad named

Frans Steyn and Morne Steyn will face the British and Irish Lions for a second time after being named in the South Africa squad for this summer's eagerly-anticipated Test series.

Centre Frans Steyn and fly-half Morne Steyn, who kicked the penalty which clinched victory in the 2009 series between the sides, have been included in a 46-man party for face Georgia in two warm-up games before the Springboks renew hostilities with the Lions.

The entire 2019 World Cup-winning squad, except for the retired trio of Tendai Mtawarira, Francois Louw and Schalk Brits and the injured Warrick Gelant, are among Jacques Nienaber's group, which also features eight uncapped players.

Nienaber, who will be taking charge of the Springboks for the first time, told South African Rugby's official website: "It is a surreal feeling to name a Springbok squad after such a long absence from international rugby, and the fact that these players will have a chance to measure themselves in such a special tour makes it even more remarkable.

"Players such as Frans and Morne have been here before and they can attest to the huge privilege it is to be part of a British and Irish Lions tour, so I am very excited for this squad.

"The squad features a bunch of Rugby World Cup-winners who know what it takes to perform and be successful at the highest level, as well as a handful of very talented young players who all proved that they deserve an opportunity at this level."

Seven members of the squad boast 50 or more Test caps with Toulon second row Eben Etzebeth leading the way with 85.

The eight uncapped players are hooker Joseph Dweba, lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, loose forward Jasper Wiese, scrum-half Sanele Nohamba, centre Wandisile Simelane, wingers Yaw Penxe and Rosko Specman and full-back Aphelele Fassi.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "We have put together a very talented group of players, and we believe the vast experience in the group will complement the exciting bunch of youngsters.

"Several players have been plying their trade abroad, and that has enabled them to rack up quality game time in top-class competitions against world-class opposition, many of whom were included in the Lions squad, while the locally-based players have also been able to build up quality game time over a number of competitions."

South Africa face Georgia on July 2 and 9 before their triple-header against the Lions on July 24, 31 and August 7.

Squad: (Forwards) Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Dan du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt. (Half-backs) Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Morne Steyn. (Backs) Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse.