When Warren Gatland was parachuted into the gap left by Brian Ashton as coach of Ireland in 1998 the first thing he did was to calm the natives.

He replaced a revolving door with a fixed one. It could still open and close, but for a while he told them it would remain shut.

Players needed space to play without looking over their shoulders. Sure enough, that starting XV would remain unchanged for the rest of the Championship.

That didn’t mean they had suddenly been given a blank canvas. On the contrary. For that first game in charge – in Paris no less, where his new team were expected to concede record levels of points – it was all about stopping the opposition from doing what they wanted to do. It almost worked.

It was an early indication of how Gatland operated. Loyalty was a trump card in his deck, and as his career survived a couple of car crashes to become one of stellar achievement we’ve seen him play it regularly. Typically, when backed into a corner, loyalists go to the men they know and trust.

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

While it sounds good it’s not always the best way forward. Gatland is in yet another bind on a Lions tour and his default has led him to give Ken Owens a start on Saturday.

Three of the five making up the spine of the side are players Gatland has known and trusted for yonks – Liam Williams, Dan Biggar and Owens – but he has resisted adding the man he probably knows best, Taulupe Faletau.

Faletau’s omission from the bench is a surprise, but you could argue Sam Simmonds’s impact might cause the Springboks more trouble.

Over the course of the last two games though there has been nothing about the form of Owens to suggest he should be starting now.

If you were Rassie Erasmus you’d be happy enough with what’s coming. His team have laid down a clear marker at the scrummage and while Wyn Jones is not who they wanted to see coming back, they’ll be relieved that Owens is leading the charge at hooker.

Other reasons for Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber to be cheerful? They won’t think Adam Beard is going to shift the game up a gear when he comes off the bench.

Beard would be a useful addition if the Lions were in the driving seat going down the home stretch and Boks were putting the ball off the pitch, but for Iain Henderson this may well be his last chance of Test rugby with the Lions, and that prospect alone would be a huge motivational force for him.

His combination with Tadhg Beirne would have been useful in circumstances where you want top quality players with some gas in the tank. A bench that had that pair, plus Jamie George – and Luke Cowan-Dickie to start – would have been made for what faces the Lions.

Lions scrum-half Conor Murray. Photo: Sportsfile

Lions scrum-half Conor Murray. Photo: Sportsfile

In swapping Ali Price back in for Conor Murray the coach is declaring an ambition to play with pace. In picking Liam Williams ahead of Stuart Hogg he’s trying to close a window that was blown wide open by the Boks’ kicking game.

In going for the try-scoring specialist Josh Adams ahead of Anthony Watson he’s going like for like in attacking prowess and hoping Adams’s bomb-defusal technique is better. We'll see. In throwing Bundee Aki in alongside Robbie Henshaw he’s pressing the route-one button to get over the gain line.

So there is a bit of mixed messaging going on here. This looks and sounds like Gatland saying the Lions will try to be better offensively and defensively with their kicking game, and hope that Biggar can win the battle off the tee.

And if that’s not working then fire Finn Russell into the mix and see what happens. If you see Russell warming up on the sideline while the Lions are struggling for air then change the channel.

It was open to Gatland to lobby referee Mathieu Raynal hard that the latitude afforded by Ben O’Keeffe at the set-piece last weekend was unfathomable.

Not in the struggle to decide whose offence was the greatest, rather in the time allowed for it all to unfold. We lost count of the number of scrums forming with glacial speed while O’Keeffe looked like he was trying to remember if he had brought a snack for after the game.

So speed it up. Arrive quickly and set quickly and demand the Boks do the same. Shorten most lineouts and arrive ready to go.

Don’t hang around. Move heaven and earth to define a higher pace to the game, where putting the ball out of play is the last option. This would have been topped off by starting Russell at 10.

Instead it looks like we’re in for more of the same, albeit with Gatland hoping for a higher standard of execution. This seems unlikely to succeed.

The demise may well start out of touch where Owens will be trying to avoid a forest of green, tall timber featuring Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert.

Owens will be delighted with the decision to start him, but in a selection exercise where the coach had made a heap of changes there is still a feeling of reverting to type. It’s all down to the wire now so go with whom and what you know.