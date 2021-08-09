Forgettable tour leaves lost Lions with bags full of regret

At the end of their broadcast on Saturday, Sky Sports put together a montage to mark their 25-year involvement with the Lions. It was all in there, Matt Dawson’s feint, Jason Robinson’s foot-work, Brian O’Driscoll’s break and, of course, that tackle four years later followed by some sumptuous brilliance from Dan Carter.

There was Rob Kearney’s try and Morné Steyn’s 2009 match-winner, George North’s moment of brilliance and Seán O’Brien finishing the try from the end of the world four years’ ago.

These are the iconic moments on which the modern tours are built, yet when it came to the 2021 edition the director was feeding off scraps.

Two maul tries and a series of penalties are all Warren Gatland’s men have to show from their efforts in South Africa at the end of a spiteful, turgid series played entirely on a terrible pitch in an empty stadium.

It finished with the best match of the three and there was some solace to be taken in the fact that for all of the grunt it was a moment of grace that broke the series open.

Amidst the scrum resets and box-kicks, the Television Match Officials (TMOs) referrals and off-the-ball set-tos Cheslin Kolbe had been a strangely marginal figure over the last three weeks.

Before the whole thing got under way, Ronan O’Gara labelled the former Sevens star as the Lionel Messi of rugby and yet rather than make him the centre-piece of the occasion he was left chasing kicks and feeding off scraps for 215 minutes of rugby.

A player of that quality cannot be constrained for that long, however, and when his moment came Kolbe was ready.

His try was magnificent, worthy of winning any series and it was then complimented by the incredible story of Steyn returning to the Springbok jersey for the first time in five years to nail the winning kick once again.

If he hadn’t been the hero, it could have been Finn Russell who was summonsed early on due to Dan Biggar’s injury and defied his doubters with a stirring performance of attacking courage.

His team-mates responded by upping their offload count and the Lions played with more courage here than they had in the previous two Tests. They just didn’t have the clinical edge to finish the job.

So, they scatter to the four winds as the circus folds its tent for another four years.

Read More

By the time the show goes on in Australia 2025, there is likely to be a new coach in situ and the make-up of the squad will be very different. Now, it is all about learning lessons.

For the administrators there is a real challenge to make sure the tourists have the preparation time they need and a build-up that will ready them for the challenge of the Test Series.

Gatland hasn’t ruled himself out of the running to coach the team for a fifth successive tour, a fourth as head coach, but surely the time has come for a fresh approach.

The Kiwi can leave with his head held high after making a solid contribution to the Lions’ legacy and this was a fiendishly difficult exercise yet, as he reflects on the past few months when spending 14 days in isolation in New Zealand, Gatland will have plenty of regrets.

He picked an imbalanced squad light on creative midfield talent and seemed to settle on his Test team far too late, meaning the combinations had little time before being pitched in against the world champions.

Ultimately, two maul tries in 240 minutes was a paltry return for their efforts.

They gave everything; individuals like Robbie Henshaw and Maro Itoje were outstanding in defeat, but the team didn’t have the attacking capacity to rise above the rough and tumble.

In the aftermath, Gatland lamented team indiscipline as well as individual mistakes from his players like Liam Williams’ poor decision not to pass to Josh Adams who was in for a certain try, Russell’s dropped ball that led to Steyn’s winner.

He pondered the scrum penalties that went against his side at key stages, but backed his captains’ decisions to go to the corner rather than take the kickable penalties when the game was on the line.

Ultimately though, there must be some self-reflection. It was Russell’s unplanned arrival into the team that fuelled the Lions’ attacking awakening, before the Scot came on it had been as you were with one-out, predictable carries and aimless kicking.

We’ll never know if this reductive version of the game-plan would have worked, but with the Springboks also deploying a low-risk strategy it made for a drab spectacle.

For Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, that’s grist to the mill. They now add a Lions Series win to the World Cup medal in their back pocket and no doubt the end justifies the means.

Until Willie le Roux found Kolbe on his shoulder, the enduring image of this tour was Erasmus sitting behind a desk and moaning about a succession of refereeing decisions. Thankfully, there was one moment of joyful abandon to settle it on the pitch. Even the lengthy review of a potential knock-on in the build-up couldn’t diminish the spectacle of the world’s best winger doing what he does best on the biggest stage.

Kolbe saved the highlights reel, but this series highlighted rugby’s deep-seated problems and unless the sport allows players like him and Russell to thrive it is in a dark place.

That should be the key lesson from a forgettable Lions tour.